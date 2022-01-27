For years, the talking heads on the sports cable TV channels call the divisional playoff round of the NFL “the greatest weekend in sports.”
That’s because the second weekend of the playoffs has each conference’s four best teams facing off for a shot at advancing to the conference championship games, and there are usually four good football games shown nationally, two on Saturday and two on Sunday.
This year’s divisional round lived up its billing — and then some!
The total combined margin of victory was 15 points, the lowest ever. Three points separated the first three games of the weekend — Cincinnati’s 19-16 win at Tennessee, San Francisco’s 13-10 triumph at Green Bay and the L.A. Rams’ 30-27 upset at Tampa Bay — but they were all the appetizer to Kansas City’s 42-36 overtime victory over Buffalo.
There was quite a bit of fallout from each game, namely the futures of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay signal-caller Aaron Rodgers. Is TB12 going to hang it up now? Where will the one-time “Jeopardy!” guest host take his talents in 2022?
But most of the airtime in the days following those playoff games were dedicated to the AFC game Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, that instant classic between the two best quarterbacks in the game today: the Bills Josh Allen and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. The two combined for 707 passing yards and seven touchdowns, while Mahomes had a rushing score.
The two also orchestrated one of the wildest last 2 minutes of regulation anyone probably has ever seen in the playoffs. The teams combined for 25 points — two Buffalo touchdowns along with a 2-point conversion, and one KC TD and one of the most improbable game-tying field goal drives ever.
After Allen connected with Gabriel Davis for a 19-yard touchdown to take a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds to go, Mahomes threw a 19-yard pass to Tyreek Hill, and a timeout, and then found Travis Kelse for 25 yards to the Buffalo 31, and another timeout with 3 seconds left. That set up a Harrison Butker 49-yard field goal with no time left in regulation to send the game into OT.
The only thing Allen did wrong on Sunday was call “tails” when the coin landed heads. That allowed the Chiefs to take the ball, and three plays later, Mahomes connected with Kelse from 8 yards to win the game.
That resulted in many fans and analysts calling for the NFL to change the OT rules to give both teams a chance at the ball no matter what happens with the first possession. This sounded familiar.
Prior to 2010, overtime was a simple sudden-victory situation. The first team to score in the extra period would win the game, be it by field goal, touchdown or safety. So in that case, the coin flip could potentially determine the winner.
For the 2010 season, the NFL changed the rule for the postseason, making it that the team that got the ball first must score a touchdown to end it immediately, or if the defense would score first. That rule was carried over to the regular season two years later.
Sunday wasn’t the first time the team that won the toss scored a touchdown in the postseason in OT. That first season of the new rule, the Denver Broncos beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the very first play in an AFC wildcard game.
And the calls for the change to allow both teams to have the ball in the postseason isn’t new. In the 2019 season’s AFC Championship, Brady, then with New England, orchestrated a 75-yard drive in the first possession of OT in Arrowhead to prevent Mahomes from having a chance.
In the ensuing offseason, the Chiefs proposed to change the rules to give both teams a chance in OT as well as eliminating the coinflip after regulation, instead relying on the pre-game toss. However, the competition committee showed little support for the proposal.
I believe the current OT rules are fine. It puts the onus on the defense to keep the offense out of the end zone on the first possession of the extra period. If they can’t do it, it’s on them. Don’t blame the rules.
Now, let’s enjoy Championship Sunday. I’m picking the Chiefs to down the Bengals, 31-14, and the Rams to squeak by the 49ers, 24-21, to set up another Super Bowl home game at SoFi Stadium.