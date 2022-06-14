As summer rolls in, chill out at the Sweet Spot in Denver

How does a root beer float on a summer’s day sound? It hits the spot, The Sweet Spot.
Opening in March of 2014, The Sweet Spot in Denver has become a staple for families to meet for ice cream on a summer’s day at 100 State St. Denver, IA.
Sarah Oltrogge and her husband, Joel, have run the business together since it opened its doors back in 2014. After the old ice cream shop, the Weather Vane, closed, residents of Denver would have to travel to Waverly or Cedar Falls to get their ice cream fix.
“Honestly, opening an ice cream shop came to me in a dream,” Sarah said. “I woke up super excited to open it up and it went from there. My husband grew up in Denver and when the Weather Vane closed, we had to travel to get ice cream.”
Like most ice cream shops in the Midwest, the Sweet Spot’s employees are mostly high schoolers. The company starts off employees as young as 14. For most employees, The Sweet Spot is their first job and they will hold it sometimes until their first summer of college.
The Sweet Spot followed suit of most businesses in the area by closing at the beginning of the pandemic. Their normal season is from March/April until October, but COVID stopped them from opening on time.
“Right away with COVID, it was me, Joel and my two kids,” Sarah said. “We started off by only being open on the weekends then we opened a drive thru window.”
The impact of rising gas prices and COVID is still being felt by the shop. The shop has had to raise their prices twice this year after not moving them in the previous time they were open.
“Our providers have raised their prices by 30% and we have had to pull some advertising because we are so close to the edge right now,” Sarah said.
To combat this, they have started to do a flavor of the week to drum up some advertising on their own Facebook page.
Each week, there is a non-dairy/yogurt option that changes. In addition to that, the shop has also started doing a customer of the week flavor which highlights newer business owners and loyal customers with unique combinations of their favorite flavors.
“We wanted a place for people to have some really good family time and make memories,” Sarah said. “We have really great customers and support from the town.”