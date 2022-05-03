The annual Drake Relays brought distinction to area teams, with a Denver shot putter winning second place and the Go-Hawks taking ninth place.
The Relays are a yearly track met combining high school, middle school, collegiate, paralympic and middle school teams all running over a four-day period.
The Waverly-Shell Rock distance medley team of Asa Newsom, Ryan Folkerts, Wesley Spears and Nick Kepford finished ninth at the relays. A time of 3 minutes and 33 seconds put them right in the thick of things and the team missed a top-5 finish by less than a second.
Iowa City’s City High School team finished first in the event with a time of 3 minutes and 28 seconds.
Senior Breanna Hackman of Nashua-Plainfield qualified in the discus event and finished fourth. Hackman finished with a throw of 127 feet, only 7 inches off of third place and 4 feet behind first-place finisher Kennedy Axmear from English Valleys Community School District.
Denver Cyclone senior Sydney Eggena placed second in the shot put field event with a throw of 42 feet and 1 inch. This throw ended up being the second-best behind Mt. Pleasant’s Jadan Brumbaugh, who finished with a throw of 47 feet and 7 inches to win the event.
In the 4x400 meter relay, Denver girls placed tenth out of 24 teams. Anna Curtis, Elaina Hildebrandt, Amber Homan and Natalie Demai finished with a time of 4 minutes and 3 seconds, 8 seconds slower than the winner of the event, Solon, which boasted a time of 3 minutes and 55 seconds. Solon would go on to win the final event.
The Cyclone boys 4x400 meter team of Caylor Hoffer, Ethan Schoville, Ethan Reiter and Zander Norman placed 22nd out of 24 total teams with a time of 3 minutes and 31 seconds.
W-SR Middle School athletes also competed in the 4x100 meter race. Madison Englin, Coryn Eckerman, Cat Wedeking and Delilah Kroymann placed fifth with a time of 54.12 seconds.
The middle school boys also competed in the 4x100, placing eleventh. Gehrig Tibbits, Kael Dewey, Kellen O’Hare and Mekyver Hagerty finished with a time of 49.75 seconds.