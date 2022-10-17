Wartburg College inaugurated its first female President on Friday, Oct. 14 in a ceremony at Neumann Auditorium as part of Wartburg’s Homecoming and Family Week celebrations.
Dr. Rebecca Neiduski, who has been named the college’s 18th President, previously served as the dean of the School of Health Science at Elon University. As a hand therapist, Neiduski has received the Nathalie Barr Lectureship Award and the Paull Brand Award for Professional Excellent from the American Society of Hand Therapists. She is recognized as an international expert in flexor tendon rehabilitation, and has authored several peer-review publications and book chapters on the subject.
The ceremony began with live music, as talented Wartburg professors and the Wartburg choir performed for the first half-hour, playing everything from Bach’s “Gavotte en Rondeau” to a piece called “Wartburg Fanfare” written by 2002 graduate John Paul Wagner.
The ceremony encapsulated the feeling of a church service, with a variety of Bible verses being read interspersed by hymns.
Michael J. McCoy, the chair of Wartburg’s Board of Regents kicked-off Dr. Neiuski’s introduction, by acknowledging the historical impact of the occasion before giving way to Pastor Halcyon Bjornstad for the invocation and prayer.
Members of Neiduski’s family, her sister and father, read Bible verses during the ceremony, with her father Larry Ehretsman also addressing the audience to say some words about “Dr. Becky.”
“I think I speak for our whole family when I say we are thrilled to be here, and are very honored for Becky on this day,” Ehretsman said.
“We’re all in,” he continued, “I paraphrase the words of John F. Kennedy when I say, ‘Ich bin ein Wartburger.’”
Rev. Kevin Jones and Rev. Amy Current, members of Wartburg’s Board of Regents charged Neiduski to use her gifts to serve the college’s mission with honesty, courage, and hope, and thanked Wartburg’s faculty, students, staff, and alumni for their dedication to serving their community with grace.
After readings from Wartburg students, faculty, delegates of higher education, staff, alumni, and board of regents, McCoy inaugurated Neiduski as Wartburg’s 18th president. Former Wartburg presidents Robert Vogel, Jack Ohle and Darrel Colson, were joined by Rev. Kevin Jones and Rev. Amy Current to place the medallion around Neiduski’s neck to symbolize the position she had attained.
“It is a tremendous honor and responsibility to be inaugurated as the 18th president of Wartburg College,” Neiduski said.
Neiduski spoke both of Wartburg’s history and future in her opening address to the assembly. She began by recounting Wartburg’s path from Germany to Saginaw, Michigan, before finding a permanent home in Waverly in 1935.
“Our foundation continues to be fortified by the loyal alumni, supporters, and community members who love this college,” she said.
Neiduski spoke about the importance of continuing Wartburg’s legacy, and her wishes to continue strengthening its traditions, while extending the school’s reach. The themes of Neiduski’s speech were fortifying foundations and extending reach, which she connected back to her time as a hand therapist, to her trips to impoverished countries, and to her vision for Wartburg’s future.
“As a humanitarian, I continue to be dedicated to creating access to education and healthcare for those in the most impoverished communities in our world,” she said.
Neiduski laid out five key concepts for her vision of Wartburg College: Mobility on stability, adapting to changing circumstances, reaching in new directions, maximizing function and creating access.
“These concepts which served as the foundation of my practice and my career will also serve as guiding concepts for the future of Wartburg college,” she said.
Neiduski’s vision also extends beyond the confines of Waverly, as she discussed the opportunity for Wartburg to impact the lives of students in Ethiopia, Tanzania, and even Germany, through the advancements of technology in education. She also sees opportunities for Wartburg to adapt here at home, speaking about the admissions department, talking to prospective students through social media, and the reach of platforms like TikTok to spread knowledge about the college. Neiduski committed to Wartburg’s continual adaptation in our rapidly changing world because “we know that what works today may not work tomorrow.”
The ways in which Wartburg adapts in the coming years remain to be seen, but with Neiduski at the helm, the College has an experienced and dedicated guiding hand.
“We will work together to fortify our foundation and extend our reach, building a bright and prosperous future for Wartburg college,” she said.