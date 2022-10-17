Wartburg College inaugurated its first female President on Friday, Oct. 14 in a ceremony at Neumann Auditorium as part of Wartburg’s Homecoming and Family Week celebrations.

Dr. Rebecca Neiduski, who has been named the college’s 18th President, previously served as the dean of the School of Health Science at Elon University. As a hand therapist, Neiduski has received the Nathalie Barr Lectureship Award and the Paull Brand Award for Professional Excellent from the American Society of Hand Therapists. She is recognized as an international expert in flexor tendon rehabilitation, and has authored several peer-review publications and book chapters on the subject.