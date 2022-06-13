Girls
Sydney Matthias, Wapsie Valley
Sydney Matthias led the Warriors to a 3-0 record this week with wins over Jesup and Union Community in a double header. She finished the week batting 5-8 with 5 RBI’s, 3 runs, 2 stolen bases and 1 walk. The highlight of her week was in the second game against Union where she batted 2-3 with 2 RBI’s, 2 stolen bases and 2 runs.
Boys
Tucker Ladeburg
Tucker Ladeburg was the top pitcher and batter for Wapsie Valley this week. Ladeburg pitched 10 innings and paired that with 12 strikeouts. At the plate, Ladeburg batted 8-17 with 6 RBI’s to boot. The Warriors went 5-2 during the week. In one of the losses against Denver, Ladeburg pitched a complete game with 4 strikeouts. The highlight of his week was against Union Community where he pitched 4 innings with 7 strikeouts.