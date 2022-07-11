Boys
Jared Hoodjer, Janesville
For the second time this season, Jared Hoodjer is the boy’s Athlete of the Week. Jared finished off his high school career with three home runs on the week. Jared batted 4-4 with three home runs, two against the number three ranked team in the state, Kee, on Saturday, and four RBIs. On the mound he pitched 8 2/3 innings while only giving up two runs to Kee. Jared finished the season with eight total home runs, a .537 average and only three strikeouts. Jared received 74% of the total vote.
Girls
Sierra Vance, Clarksville
The ace of the high-ranked Clarksville Indians, Sierra Vance, is this week’s girl’s Athlete of the Week. Sierra pitched 12 innings and struck out 16 batters. In Clarksville’s opening playoff game against Janesville, Sierra threw a no-hitter that included six strikeouts. At the plate, Sierra averaged a cool .333 with four RBIs to help her own cause. On the season, Sierra has 147 strikeouts and she will look to add more against Lisbon in a chance to go to the state tournament in a game on Monday night. Sierra received 67% of the votes.