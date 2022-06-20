Boys
Justus Kelley, Wapsie Valley
Justus Kelley is the smooth swinging shortstop for the Warriors. This week he batted 7-13, a .538 average, while adding 3 RBIs, 4 runs and drawing 4 walks in the week. The highlight of Justus’ week came in a 10-4 win over Applington-Parkersburg where he batted 2-4 with 2 RBIs.
Girls
Maya Willey, Waverly-Shell Rock
Maya Willey was the star pitcher for the Go-Hawks this week. Willey pitched 16 innings and struck out 24, averaging one and a half strikeouts per inning. In addition to her pitching, Willey went 6-12 at the plate adding 2 RBIs and 1 home run. The highlight of her week was in the 9-4 win against Charles City where she pitched 7 innings with 10 strikeouts while allowing 4 runs. In that same game she opened the scoring with a home run.