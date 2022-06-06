Girls
Waverly-Shell Rock
Girl’s Soccer
The W-SR girl’s soccer team is this week’s pick. They finished second in the state with a record of 18-2. Throughout the year, their defense was strong, only allowing six goals and scoring 86. In the state tourney, they beat North Scott 2-1 in the opening game and beat Norwalk for the second time of the season 1-0. In the finals against top-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes, they fell 2-0. The season was a success for the team and first-year head coach Scott Schara.
Boys
Jared Hoodjer, Janesville
The boy’s athlete of the week is Jared Hoodjer from Janesville. Hoodjer led Janesville to a 4-0 record both on the mound and in the batters box. In the game against Dunkerton, Hoodjer pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts with a 1.17 ERA. His week in the batters box included a 2-2 game with two RBI’s, two runs, and two stolen bases. In total, Hoodjer batted 6-11 with six RBI’s, five stolen bases, six innings pitched and nine strikeouts.