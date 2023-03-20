Kay L. Chapman, CPA PC of Muscatine, Iowa today released an audit report on the Janesville Consolidated School District in Janesville, Iowa.
Financial highlights
The District’s revenues totaled $7,700,225 for the year ended June 30, 2022, a five percent increase from the prior year. Expenses for District operations totaled $6,769,670, a two percent increase from the prior year. The increase in revenues was due to increased Statewide Sales, Service & Use Tax and unrestricted state grant revenues. The increase in expenses was due to negotiated pay increases and general building expenditures.
Audit funding
Chapman reported three findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. These findings are found on pages 68 through 70 of this report. The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, exceeding the certified budget and board minutes. Chapman provided the District with recommendations to address these findings.
Board responsibilities
The District’s Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide guidance over the District’s operations and stewardship over the District’s finances. The Board is responsible for the governance and leadership of the District.
Copt of report
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the District Secretary’s Office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.