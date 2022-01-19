The City of Waverly received a “clean opinion” on its audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, according to Chad Regnier, a Certified Public Accountant with Williams and Company PC of LeMars. He joined the Monday, Jan. 17 regular council meeting by video call.
“That’s the clean opinion that you always want,” Regnier said after reading from page 9.
In a nutshell, the report said the city’s financial affairs were in good standing.
In findings related to the financial statements, auditors noted no instances of noncompliance.
“We did identify a certain deficiency in internal control, described in the accompanying schedule of findings and questioned costs as item 2021-001 that we consider to be a material weakness,” auditors wrote (pages 139-40). The auditing procedures define “a material weakness [as] a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the City’s financial statements will not be prevented or detected and corrected on a timely basis.”
Under “2021-001 Financial Reporting Condition and Criteria,” auditors wrote they identified material amounts of receivables, payables and capital asset additions not recorded in the city’s financial statements. The city then made adjustments to properly include these amounts and responded in writing, “We will double check these in the future to avoid missing any receivables, payables or capital asset transactions.”
Anything below a certain dollar amount is considered “immaterial,” Regnier said. If journal entries are above a threshold, or if there are multiple entries below it, that can become “material weakness.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen wanted to know how common an internal control deficiency was.
“Ninety-five percent of our clients have that,” Regnier said.
Later, discussion focused on how general accounting standards are constantly changing.
In findings related to federal awards, no issue of non-compliance was noted. The city spent $960,851 in federal grants. Auditors spot-checked an airport grant and did not find any issues, Regnier said.
In “Other Findings Related to Required Statutory Reporting (in the part for) business transactions,” auditors noted two “business transactions between the City and City officials and/or employees” (page 144).
Regnier did not bring this up in the presentation.
A council member who owns Advantage Administrators and the city transacted business in “medical claim processing” totalling $17,795. And Cedar River Construction, which is owned by an employee’s spouse, and the city transacted business in “construction,” amounting to $20,112.
The auditors did not provide an opinion here but said to contact legal counsel for a determination.
City Attorney William Werger said Advantage Administrators founder and Ward 3 Councilman Rod “Drenkow did not vote on any action regarding Advantage Administrators. Cedar River Construction publicly bid on the project it completed.”
“Neither of the situations were in fact a conflict of interest because of how they were handled,” Werger said.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The assets and deferred outflows of resources exceeded liabilities and deferred inflows of resources at June 30, 2021, by $74,877,843. Of this amount, $288,101 is unrestricted and may be used to meet the government’s ongoing obligations to the citizens and creditors.
The city’s net position increased by $4,718,477 during the year. Of this amount, the net position of its governmental activities increased by $3,909,310 and the net position of its business activities increased $809,167.
The City’s long-term debt increased approximately $1,769,000. The city issued $2,530,000 in new bonds in 2021. The debt limit is $39.6 million. Outstanding general obligation debt totals $29,870,000 and other note payables total $800,183, and revenue bonds total $2,915,000. The unassigned fund balance for the general fund, at the end of the current fiscal year was $3,424,085.