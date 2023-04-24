On Wednesday Auditor of State Rob Sand released an audit report on Butler County.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
The County’s revenues totaled $23,117,089 for the year ended June 30, 2022, a 21.4% increase over the prior year. Expenses for County operations for the year ended June 30, 2022 totaled $15,753,312, an 8.5% decrease from the prior year. The increase in revenues is due to more farm to market roadway projects contributed by the Iowa Department of Transportation. The decrease in expenses is due primarily to a decrease in public safety and physical health and social services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous year.
AUDIT FINDINGS:
Sand reported five findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 80 through 84 of this report. The findings address issues such as lack of segregation of duties in the County Sheriff’s Office, material amounts of receivables, capital assets and infrastructure additions not properly recorded in the County’s financial statements and untimely remittance of receipts to the County Treasurer by certain departments. Sand provided the County with recommendations to address each of these findings.
All of the findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The County Board of Supervisors and other County officials have a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the County’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at Audit Reports – Auditor of State.