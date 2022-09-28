Waverly, IA, September 22 — Auditor of State Rob Sand today met with members of the community as part of his 100 Town Hall tour of Iowa.
“The Auditor’s Office is the taxpayers’ watchdog — we work against partisanship to protect your tax dollars from misuse by any party,” said Sand. “To do that, you need someone here who is willing to call out powerful politicians and insiders. I’ve done that to both parties in this job and when I was Iowa’s top public corruption prosecutor.”
Despite Sand being the first Democrat in the office in 50 years, he fired no one when he took over in 2019. In fact, he has regularly promoted employees that had made campaign contributions to his opponent in 2018, and maintains a senior leadership team with a Democrat, a Republican, and an Independent.
“Holding office is about public service, not partisanship or retribution,” said Sand.
As promised, Sand also created a new position for law enforcement officers within the office and has been happy to have them as part of the team.
Special investigations by the Auditor’s Office in the last year uncovered more than a dozen instances of misuse of public funds totaling more than a half-million dollars of improper disbursements and billings. Overall, the Office uncovered more waste, fraud, and abuse in Sand’s first term than any other State Auditor in their first term. The reports have criticized members of both parties.
Sand noted he continues to push for making corrupt public officials do at least some time behind bars. When he was Assistant Attorney General prosecuting public corruption, he had to push hard to get it, and feels it is still true today.
“If we want less public corruption, we need to send a message that it has real consequences,” he said.
Auditor Sand also highlighted the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program created in his first year in office. It is designed to spark innovative ideas to cut costs and save tax dollars. Participation by counties, cities, and school districts across Iowa increased 55% in just the second year of the program, and the average number of efficiency practices in place went up 25%.
Its success in Iowa prompted the Mississippi Auditor of State a Republican, to replicate the program in his state. Sand said the anti-partisan teamwork is an example of putting public service over party.
“I’m happy and humbled to share this idea with my counterpart in Mississippi,” said Sand. “I’m also excited to in turn copy innovations uncovered there.”
Sand also said he has continued to demand that public employees who commit willful and wanton sexual harassment be held personally and financially accountable for the damages paid to their targets. “If we want to reduce payouts of taxpayer dollars and reduce sexual harassment, we have to make the harassers themselves feel the financial pain, including garnishing their paychecks and pensions if necessary,” Sand said. He has now voted against three settlements that met the appropriate legal standard but that did not institute a claim against the harasser.
Iowa voters elected Auditor Sand in 2018. He is Iowa’s 33rd State Auditor. This is his fourth statewide tour since taking office. He previously was the chief public corruption prosecutor as Iowa Assistant Attorney General.