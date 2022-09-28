Rob Sand (copy)

Rob Sand

 Photo from Wikipedia

Waverly, IA, September 22 — Auditor of State Rob Sand today met with members of the community as part of his 100 Town Hall tour of Iowa.

“The Auditor’s Office is the taxpayers’ watchdog — we work against partisanship to protect your tax dollars from misuse by any party,” said Sand. “To do that, you need someone here who is willing to call out powerful politicians and insiders. I’ve done that to both parties in this job and when I was Iowa’s top public corruption prosecutor.”