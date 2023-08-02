Like to learn more how to grow and prepare your garden produce from Iowa State University Extension Specialists? Want to learn more how the Waverly Community Sharing Garden and Orchard operates to grow and donate thousands of pounds of fresh and healthy produce for those in need? Then come out to the Waverly Community Sharing Garden on Saturday morning, Aug. 5 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Located on Second Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW, this is the 12th year for helping feed the needy. Located near the Waverly Farmers Market, stop in before or after you shop there that morning. It is free and open to the public.
This long-term project is a joint partnership between the City of Waverly, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Bremer County, and their Master Gardeners. Guest speakers from ISU Extension and Outreach include Jill Weber, Human Sciences Nutrition and Health Specialist, and Dan Filius, Commercial Vegetable and Specialty Crop Specialist. The official welcome will be presented by Dr. Ann Rathe, Waverly City Councilwoman, and garden volunteer. The program will begin after that morning’s harvest.
For questions about the Waverly Community Sharing Garden and Orchard and/volunteering, please contact Ron Lenth, ISU Extension Program Director, Bremer County, at 319-882-4275, or rlenth@iastate.edu.