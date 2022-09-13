Chuck R Clemen and Sandra L Clemen to Chuck Clemen, other-deed, PLAINFIELD Lot: 91 Block: 27, PLAINFIELD Lot: 92 Block: 27, PLAINFIELD Lot: 93 Block: 27 and PLAINFIELD Lot: 94 Block: 27, $27.00, $0.00, $0.00.

Chuck R Clemen to Chuck R Clemen and Mario Jugovic, other-deed, WAVERLY Lot: 91 Block: 27, WAVERLY Lot: 92 Block: 27, WAVERLY Lot: 93 Block: 27 and WAVERLY Lot: 94 Block: 27, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.