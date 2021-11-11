The Denver Genealogy and History Club will welcome Cedar Falls author James Kenyon at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Denver Public Library.
Kenyon’s presentation will focus on his latest book “Echoes in the Hallways: History and Recollections of 102 Closed Iowa High Schools.” The book is collection of stories from student alumni of closed Iowa high schools.
As Kenyon saw schools closing and districts merging in his home state of Kansas and in his current Iowa home, he wanted to commemorate those events and the impact those school closings had on the people and communities.
He first worked on researching closed Kansas schools and then over the course of 18 months in 2019, Kenyon traveled around the state to visit the buildings and towns in Iowa in which these schools were located. Some of the schools were still standing, others were converted for community use, and others were gone.
He consulted county historical records and interviewed former students and teachers, culminating in unique school profiles that include information ranging from the origin and growth of education in each county to sporting event records, programs, and school traditions. In total, over 1,000 Iowans shared their memories to make up his book.
In his presentation, Kenyon will share some of these unique memories and detail some of his research of some local school districts that have long since closed.
James Kenyon was a veterinarian for 35 years in a mixed animal practice in Cedar Falls. He also served for 24 years on the local school board. He is the author of “The Art of Listening to the Heart,” “A Cow for College and Other Stories of 1950s Farm Life” and “Golden Rule Days: History and Recollections of 109 Closed Kansas High Schools.”
He will have all of his books available for signing and purchase at the program, along with his latest book “Echoes in the Hallways.”
Kenyon has been married to his wife Cynthia for 50 years and has three children and six grandchildren. He has other books he is currently working on, including one on his experiences working with the dogs on the Iditarod in Alaska.
The program is free to attend and will be offered in person at the library and also via Zoom. To sign up to attend or to receive the link to join online, contact the Denver Public Library at 319-984-5140.