The next 2nd Sunday Speaker Series event at Hartman Reserve will feature local author Laura Sohl-Cryer. The reading will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at in the Community Room.
There is no cost for this event and no registration is required.
Laura’s appearance will include reciting stories and sonnets from her new book, “Remembering the Home Place: Sonnets and Stories From Our Family Farm.”
She will share outdoor adventures on the family farm and then lead a brief storytelling/poetry workshop to help attendees form their own stories and poems of outdoor adventures.
“We need to plant our seeds, we need to sing our songs, we need to tell our stories, and we need to share the sonnets in our souls,” Laura said.
Weather permitting, Laura will also lead guests on a walk to the stream at the bottom of the bluff to share a sonnet and story. Iced tea and cookies will be served during the event.
The 2nd Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker each month on various topics related to nature. For more information, please call Conservation staff at Hartman: 319-277-2187. The main entrance to Hartman Reserve Nature Center is located at 657 Reserve Dr. in Cedar Falls.