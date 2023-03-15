The University of Northern Iowa’s College of Business is excited to host the Spring 2023 RSM Seminar featuring Tony Thelen, strategic advisor at John Deere Financial and author of “Am I Doing This Right?” The seminar will take place on March 21, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Schindler Education Center Auditorium.
Open to the public, the free seminar is an opportunity for attendees to hear from Thelen, a UNI alum of the MBA program whose career has spanned various roles in manufacturing, sales, marketing, technology, strategy and finance.
Thelen’s book, “Am I Doing This Right?,” leverages the collective experience of hundreds of professionals to provide the definitive guide for navigating early career challenges. The first 100 attendees will receive a free copy of his book.
“When I started engaging leaders, the response I received was simply overwhelming,” said Thelen. “People shared the most impactful events of their lives. They shared who gave them their greatest advice about moments of truth in their careers.”
This event is perfect for anyone who has ever wondered if they are on the right path when it comes to navigating business and their careers. Thelen’s insights and guidance will give attendees the confidence and tools they need to succeed. Whether you are interested in business, leadership or just starting your career, this talk promises to be informative and engaging.
The seminar is sponsored by RSM, a tax, audit and accounting firm, and held annually on UNI’s campus to provide leadership skills to students across the campus.
For more information on the Spring 2023 RSM Seminar featuring Tony Thelen, please contact the UNI Accounting Department. Registrations can be made at this website. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact the UNI Accounting Department at 319-273-2394.