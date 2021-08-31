Northeast Iowa journalists Doug Newhoff and Craig Sesker will hold a book-signing event in Waverly Sept. 3 for their new book “Home Sweet Dome,” a comprehensive history of the Iowa high school football playoff era.
The authors will sign copies of the book from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Joe’s Knight Hawk, 1002 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly.
Hall of Fame coach Dave Arns is expected to attend.
The book contains a compelling chapter on Waverly-Shell Rock that documents the rich history of the Go-Hawks and their state championship teams in the 1990s.
Home Sweet Dome features 44 chapters, 560 pages, more than 100 photos and nearly 100 interviews with legendary players.
The book can be purchased online at http://www.domeplayoffs.com or by sending a check or money order for $35 (includes shipping) to Home Sweet Dome, 5407 Glacier Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Home Sweet Dome will be donated to the Ed Thomas Family Foundation.