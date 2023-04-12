The St. Paul’s Spring Social is a community event held each year to raise money for St. Paul’s School in Waverly, Iowa. Money raised from this year’s silent auction, live auction, in person Spring Social Event, and sponsorships, goes towards the school fund to enhance, replace, and update student technology tools and educational resources. This auction is loaded with wonderful items from many generous businesses and families in the Cedar Valley area.
This year’s 13th Annual Spring Social fundraiser will be held this Saturday, April 15. Highlights of this year’s online Silent Auction are autographed items by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Bronco’s Josie Jewell, Falcon’s Parker Hesse and the Bill’s Ike Boettger. There is a Prairie Link’s Golf & Pool Membership, Pizza Ranch BOGO for a year, and an opportunity to be the Kid Captain at a Warburg football game, as well as much, much more. You can access the Silent Auction at https://www.32auctions.com/springsocial2023 The online Silent Auction is open to the public for bidding and closes at 7:30 p.m. on April 15.
If you don’t win anything in the auction, or prefer simply to donate you may do so at: https://stpaulswaverly.churchcenter.com/giving/to/spring-social
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.