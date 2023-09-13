Avari Schroeder from Bremer County, was awarded the Siggelkow Family 4-H Scholarship — Bremer County through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony on Sunday, July 9 in Ames.
Ninety-nine Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $103,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony. Scholarships were awarded to recipients from 58 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
During a “dairy science” day camp when she was a junior 4-H member, Avari knew she wanted to own cows in the future just like her dad and grandpa. While attending the 2022 Iowa State 4-H Leadership conference she had the opportunity to tour the Iowa State University’s Veterinary College. This experience inspired her to choose Iowa State University to work toward Veterinary school. At the same conference she met with Iowa State University Meat Judging team coach Sherry Olsen. Dr. Olsen provided information and opportunity to participate in Iowa State University’s Meat judging team, which has been a long-time dream of Avari’s. Through 4-H, Avari has found her passion for agriculture and a path to her future. No surprise, she will be studying Animal Science at Iowa State University this coming fall.
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
This annual scholarship, in honor of Wayne and Arnola Siggelkow, is for eligible applicants for this scholarship are active 4-H members in Bremer County with demonstrated academic excellence and leadership roles in 4-H as well as their school and community. The recipient must be a freshman in the upcoming academic year and attending Iowa State University while pursuing any field of study.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.