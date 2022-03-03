My grandparents had a burn-barrel. Like a lot of fishing shacks at the time, paying a service to come to the lake and pick up a single bag of garbage every month or so was expensive, so they would throw their garbage into the barrel and burn it into ashes. Newspaper, napkins and food scraps, a broken pencil, a filled-up Yahtzee score card, a wad of tangled fishing line, the canoe paddle we broke while horsing around: everything had a story to it, and all of it became ash in the barrel.
I grew up at the end of the Cold War; my science teacher joked we should get behind our lab partners in the event of a nuclear explosion—we all knew we would be dead in a moment if it really happened. My parents were taught how to “duck and cover” under a picnic blanket or whatever was handy. A piece of paper, they were told, could keep the nuclear fallout off your head. All of us have our stories, and last week, Vladimir Putin reminded us that he had the power turn the entire world and all of us into ash.
“Ashes to ashes; dust to dust.” It’s a part of our graveside liturgy, a reminder that our bodies are mostly carbon and water. Without God’s gift of life to animate that body, it returns to a state of dust and ashes. Last night, Christians around the world came together to mark the beginning of Lent, a time of year spent remembering and reflecting on the path Jesus took to the cross and the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of humanity. The day is called Ash Wednesday, because we visibly mark one another with images of the cross on our foreheads (made from the ashes of palm leaves from the last Palm Sunday). And as we receive the mark, we hear “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
That’s our story. And it would be a sad story if not for the part about God….and life. Because life isn’t just what animates us, like a spring on a wind-up toy, or the CPU behind the CGI. Life is the spirit of God—the ruach in Hebrew--breathed into the dust. Life is the eternal relationship between God and each of us, and life is reflected in the relationships we have with one another. Life is the love and joy we know along the path of this world while we are here. Life is the promise from Jesus the Christ, if only we would trust it, that gives us hope for the next world.
Life is why we observe Lent. We know what Jesus did to show us the way and to become the way—he is both message and messenger. Because he defeated death and defied even the gates of Hell, we know that he can and will find us anywhere and lead us home. Jesus has a story that begins at Ash Wednesday. On Easter Sunday he made it our story as well. Life is what’s left when the ashes become ashes. Because of Jesus, life is our story.