By tradition, January 6 is the day of Epiphany in the Church—the end of the twelve days of Christmas, a day and a season when we celebrate the reality of God breaking into human history, bring light into our darkness, making salvation available to all peoples through the person of Jesus the Christ. Epiphany was an awakening—a sudden awareness of God’s presence, recognized initially by magi from the East, probably Persian astrologers who saw the sign of the star and followed it to Bethlehem.

Their path would not have been an interstate highway or autobahn. Even in the ironically titled “Pax Romana,” thieves and rogues, weather, animals and humans—like King Herod—were obstacles along the way. But they had a guide, vague though it might have been, a star to follow.