By tradition, January 6 is the day of Epiphany in the Church—the end of the twelve days of Christmas, a day and a season when we celebrate the reality of God breaking into human history, bring light into our darkness, making salvation available to all peoples through the person of Jesus the Christ. Epiphany was an awakening—a sudden awareness of God’s presence, recognized initially by magi from the East, probably Persian astrologers who saw the sign of the star and followed it to Bethlehem.
Their path would not have been an interstate highway or autobahn. Even in the ironically titled “Pax Romana,” thieves and rogues, weather, animals and humans—like King Herod—were obstacles along the way. But they had a guide, vague though it might have been, a star to follow.
In the Exodus some 2000 years earlier, the Israelites listened (mostly) to Moses, but they followed a pillar of fire by night and a pillar of cloud by day. Those pillars kept them together and guided them to their collective destination intact.
As followers of Jesus, our path through life isn’t quite so literal, but it may be even MORE perilous and more difficult to follow. Our obstacles are more subtle and more devious. Our distractions are more spiritual than physical in nature. But what we have is the Word of God to lead us. As we read in the book of Hebrews, “In the past God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets at many times and in various ways, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son.” This Jesus, the Word of God in the flesh, born in a stable in Bethlehem, would be the one to enlighten our road, to communicate God to us, to lead us through this life and into eternity BECAUSE he loved us that much. And we have the direction we need to stay on a path designed for our protection and abundant, flourishing life.
For that reason, early Christians referred to themselves as followers of The Way—not a list of rules and regulations to make us miserable, but a guide or instruction manual on how to live the best life possible, avoid the rogues and storms and bad influences that might divert our travels.
The great theologian George Harrison once sang, “If you don’t know where you’re going, and road will take you there.” This Jesus, who leads us on The Way, also leads us TO a destination, a promised future made real for us by Christ’s sacrifice and victory over death. We don’t just stand on a path for fear of the land mines around us, but we move forward with confidence toward the ultimate goal of eternity with a God who broke into our history, opened our hearts and minds to the abundant life available to us, and leads on a path that leads us both IN and INTO such a life.
“Now the ears of my ears awake, and now the eyes of my eyes are opened,” wrote the poet E.E. Cummings. Jesus, Word of God, appeared in the flesh. Humans saw him, heard him. We, too, can follow him on the path. Thanks Be To God!