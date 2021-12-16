It was a phrase we used a lot when I was in school. By it, we meant a person should accept the facts of the situation, and probably be a little less optimistic.
But as I was reading a novel recently, the author described one of the characters as having “more reality than most people own,” and it made me rethink the meaning of our old phrase.
I think the author wanted us to imagine a person whose presence mattered, who affected relationships, whose words changed the situation and perhaps the lives of those who heard them, whose existence changed the future — a person of consequence. I’m not sure if some people aren’t just more real than others, and I’m not sure that anyone can “get” that way.
Certainly, reality is not measurable in scientific terms. You can’t quantify reality, except that there are some people who seem to have more of it than others. And there was one person who had more of it than all the rest of us combined. That’s who we celebrate this time of year.
Some celebrate Christmas as merely a day to remember friends and family and spend time with them. It is that because of Jesus.
There are some who only know it as a time to receive gifts and attend parties. It is that because of Jesus.
Some just like the day off work, and that is also because of Jesus. Traditions of carols, cards, concerts and Santa Claus — all because of the reality of this baby born in ancient Bethlehem.
The fact that some celebrate the day without even knowing the person of Jesus is only testament to how real he was — and is. His impact on believers — those who follow the way he both taught and epitomized — has no equal.
For those who have received the gift of faith, the world is different than it would otherwise be. Faith isn’t something proved — quite the opposite — but it is no less real because of its nature. In fact, its nature makes faith more real than the proven. Christ — the Greek word for Messiah, or “anointed one” — affects relationships, changes lives with his words, changes the present and the future. He is a person of consequence. He is not just a figure from the past, but his presence today matters.
There are a good number of people in the world that would tell me I should “get real” — accept the facts of the situation, be a little less optimistic. But the reality I know — the real presence of God in the flesh in the person of Christ — the real presence of that Christ in my life — is the most real thing I know.
God fulfilled the promise of life and salvation through the coming of that Christ at Christmas, and that gives me hope for my future — something much better even than optimism because it is sure and certain. My prayer is that in this season, you will realize that God has found you, Christ lived, died and rose again for you, and that your life will change.
I hope it gets very real.