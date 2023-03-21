I am a fan of jazz guitarist Pat Metheny, and especially of his 1989 album "Question and Answer", which was my introduction to the musician. In the title track and in the album generally is a back and forth, an idea followed by a response to the idea, an unresolved chord followed by resolution.
Perhaps my love for that album is connected to my love for Martin Luther’s Small Catechism. Like similar documents of its time and since, it is a series of questions with Luther’s answers following—meant to be a tool by which parents could teach their children about the faith. What is the first commandment? What does this mean? What is daily bread? The unresolved question followed by the resolution.
Humans like answers, it seems. We’re especially fond of simple, straight-forward, easily understood answers, and we will go to great lengths to get them. We will travel long distances to attend conferences, spend considerable money on books, set aside time every night to watch a talking head on cable news, even give emotional and personal support to politicians—anyone who gives us simple answers to our problems.
That’s particularly true of our faith. We like rules. It doesn’t matter that we are incapable of following them, just so long as they are easy to understand (and we can use them to bludgeon others). We like “the way things have always been” because we’ve invested a lifetime in understanding that way. It’s comfortable and easy for me to understand. We like authorities—leaders in our faith traditions—who will tell us what we already know, or will do the thinking for us give us the results in Reader’s Digest form.
This desire for the simple answers is part of what makes Lent such a difficult time for many Christians. In these six weeks before Easter, we take the time to consider the path Jesus took to the cross, and to ask why he did it. We take the time to consider our own behavior and ask why we did that. We take the time to consider our faith and ask why we believe. We ask lots of questions.
So much of Jesus is shrouded in mystery. So much, especially with regard to the death and resurrection of Christ, is complex and beyond our comprehension. Pulitzer Prize winning biographer Jon Meacham writes, “Most of us prefer certainty to uncertainty, clarity to riddles. We like to think we have, if not all the answers, at last more answers than other people.” And yet, so much of our faith is not certainty—it is doubt. So much of our faith isn’t the answers, it’s the questions.
We can start with what Jesus was doing on the cross. What happens when we die? What is heaven? What is hell? What if I’m not sure? What if it doesn’t feel like I have faith, and what does faith feel like anyway? What does it mean to love my neighbor (even the one who lets his dog use my yard)? What if I’m not a good person and what is a good person anyway?
There are conferences and books and talking heads and politicians and catechisms and even jazz musicians that will give you simple answers to all these questions, and again we like the simple. But maybe the reason you keep asking is because you know the simple answers are inadequate.
But the good news here is that the question is more important anyway. Keep asking it. That is, turn your face toward God and seek out what you want to know. Investigate, study, search, read scripture, pray. Perhaps you have only a few minutes left to think about it—like the thief on the cross next to Jesus—or maybe decades to devote to discerning God’s message to you—God’s Good News for you. Keep the quest for the answers—not the answers themselves—at the center of your spiritual life.
Know that living in uncertainty—seeing only through a mirror dimly—is a part of the human experience, and faith isn’t about knowing the answers, but about trusting the one who does.