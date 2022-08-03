One of my favorite movies is "The Shawshank Redemption," which is set in a New England prison. The movie is full of unforgettable characters, scenes and lines, but one of the most memorable and most meaningful is when one of the inmates says to the another, “It comes down to a simple choice, really. Get busy living or get busy dying.”

It isn’t terribly difficult to figure out what it means to be actively living. Consider a bush or a tree. The tree that is busy living is growing. It is full of color. It looks good—like someone is taking care of it. And even when it rests during the winter, it remains flexible in the wind and prepares itself for the season to come. A tree busy dying is easy to spot, too. One look reveals disease, withering, fragility. There are dead, unpruned branches, and often the core is rotting. It isn’t growing. If anything, it is actively losing parts of itself.