One of my favorite movies is "The Shawshank Redemption," which is set in a New England prison. The movie is full of unforgettable characters, scenes and lines, but one of the most memorable and most meaningful is when one of the inmates says to the another, “It comes down to a simple choice, really. Get busy living or get busy dying.”
It isn’t terribly difficult to figure out what it means to be actively living. Consider a bush or a tree. The tree that is busy living is growing. It is full of color. It looks good—like someone is taking care of it. And even when it rests during the winter, it remains flexible in the wind and prepares itself for the season to come. A tree busy dying is easy to spot, too. One look reveals disease, withering, fragility. There are dead, unpruned branches, and often the core is rotting. It isn’t growing. If anything, it is actively losing parts of itself.
At this time of year, though, the heat and lack of rain can make it difficult to tell whether some plants are busy living or busy dying. They’re wilted and drooping, or—in the case of corn—raising hands to heaven and praying for rain. And I wonder if that isn’t the place that a lot of Christian believers find themselves. Is your spirit wilted and drooping? Are you looking heavenward for something to refresh you?
The first Psalm compares the righteous person—the one living in right relationship with God—to a tree planted by the river, with a root system that taps into the moisture and keeps it thriving even in the heat. I got to see this along the Colorado River on a recent trip to Utah. The imported Tamarisk trees drink so much that they affect the water levels of the river, but they are lush and deep green and a great contrast the desert around them, and they are very resilient. They are busy living.
Christ offers living water to the woman at the well in the book of John. And Christ offers us that same water to believers now. If summer heat, responsibilities at work, the stress of relationships, the busyness of modern life, physical or mental illness, grief, anger or loneliness are sapping your strength—if you’re somewhere between actively living and actively dying, there’s an answer for you.
Jesus came so that we might life, and have it abundantly—not just a little. Patience, endurance, gratitude, kindness, joy, and peace are just some examples of the gifts we receive from faith. Filled with such gifts, we can be busy living. The sustaining water of life—the spiritual sustenance that fills us with the gifts, comes through a variety of vehicles: prayer, scripture, fellowship with others, music and proclamation are just some of the ways. It’s time to get busy living.
The Rev. Corey Smith is the pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly.