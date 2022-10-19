We’re approaching Halloween again—time for ghouls and ghosts and all kinds of other monsters to roam around town for an evening. By tradition, All-Hallows’ Eve was the last night that such otherworldly creatures could stay around before the cold drove them into hiding for winter. Since they were supposed to be so active, it seemed the perfect opportunity to dress up like them to participate in whatever mischief a person might not consider otherwise.

But monsters aren’t just for Halloween. They embody our fears, and so never go away because there’s always something to be afraid of. Death seems to be the most common fear that monsters make real, but there are others. Especially in times of war, we make our enemies into monsters—you can look at propaganda posters from World War II to get an idea of the ways the Germans and Japanese were characterized.