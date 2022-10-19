We’re approaching Halloween again—time for ghouls and ghosts and all kinds of other monsters to roam around town for an evening. By tradition, All-Hallows’ Eve was the last night that such otherworldly creatures could stay around before the cold drove them into hiding for winter. Since they were supposed to be so active, it seemed the perfect opportunity to dress up like them to participate in whatever mischief a person might not consider otherwise.
But monsters aren’t just for Halloween. They embody our fears, and so never go away because there’s always something to be afraid of. Death seems to be the most common fear that monsters make real, but there are others. Especially in times of war, we make our enemies into monsters—you can look at propaganda posters from World War II to get an idea of the ways the Germans and Japanese were characterized.
We’re especially good at making “otherness” into monstrosities. People who speak a different language, have different skin color or religious beliefs become things to fear. We characterize those we don’t know or understand with all kinds of fearful things. Growing up nearby, our junior high football coach convinced us all to be afraid of the “giant” Waverly-Shell Rock football players who all grew up throwing hay-bales. Early Christian missionary societies published pamphlets about the “cannibals” in the Pacific Islands or Africa who needed saving. Even now, we hear politicians characterize immigrants as murderers and drug-dealers—monsters. There are plenty of reasons to reform immigration policy, but “because they’re monsters” is not one.
In fact, Christian faith has a lot to teach us about how to deal with monsters. In the first place, we don’t need to create them, especially by exaggerating or misleading with our characterizations. Luther writes that keeping the commandment not to bear false witness includes the idea that we should always interpret others’ actions in the best possible light. We don’t need to turn rival football teams, political enemies or foreigners into monsters. We need to love them just as Christ loves them and us, seeing the image of God in all those God created.
Second, the Bible uses the words “Do not be afraid,” hundreds of times. “If God is for us, who can be against us?” Paul asks in Romans. As believers, we don’t need to fear death or anything that anything can do to us on this earth—of course that’s easy to say when there’s no giant spider or vampire chasing me. Certainly, there are things in the world that can cause us pain, and we should respect that, but our fear is what makes it a monster.
Third, where there are demons, a category of monster with supernatural evil power, Christ commands his followers to drive them away in his name. When faith itself is at stake, when the power of the monster threatens our relationship with Christ, then we are to confront and dispel the threat. But even this requires careful discernment and thoughtful action. How many women have been killed because they were labeled witches? How many mistakenly turned into monsters by those who saw them as a threat and feared their ability to change things?
Discerning and confronting the monsters without creating them or giving them power--That’s the call of the disciple.
The Rev. Corey Smith is the pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly.