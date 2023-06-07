When I joined the cross country team in high school, a senior told me that the key to running a race is to ease up when you feel bad and push harder when you feel good. He was a great guy, but not a great runner. That kind of advice drives people into mediocrity. The better runners, it turns out, pass people going UP the hill—when the trail is hardest. They look past fatigue and temporary pain in pursuit of their goals. The extraordinary athletes transcend circumstance.
Writing to the Corinthians, St. Paul encourages followers to run the race in order to win it—to get the prize that is Christ, and to the Philippians he adds, “straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal.” Similarly, the writer of Hebrews urges perseverance in the race before us. Christians who are runners are drawn to these passages. They recognize the realities of “pressing on” and “straining” and “perseverance” in their training and events. Most of us recognize similar realities in our lives of faith.
If I feel good about getting up, I’ll get to worship. If there’s nothing on TV, I might spend some time with scriptures tonight. As long as no one presses too hard, I’ll admit to being a believer—or at least a member. If I have a dollar or two in my pocket, I’ll put it in the plate. If it’s convenient, I’ll even bring cookies for the funeral. If it makes me feel good, I’ll push ahead. If I feel bad, I’ll ease up—maybe even drop out.
Welcome to a life of spiritual mediocrity.
But Christ calls us to extraordinary lives, not mediocrity. The life of faith through which the Holy Spirit leads us is abundant—or as the theologian Miroslav Volf puts it, “flourishing.” And the way we get from mediocrity to flourishing is pressing on, straining and persevering. Give more when you don’t have enough. Commit more when you don’t have time. Stand up as a champion for Christ when all around you mock the faith. Devote yourself most when your doubts are strongest.
Above all, live for others—their faith, their well-being, their hope—as you live for yourself. In fact, if you pay attention to Jesus for very long, it will become obvious that to live for others IS to live for yourself. That is where we find our greatest sense of meaning in life. That’s what Christ came to show us with his own human life, death and resurrection. Love your neighbor.
It can be easy to get caught in the midst of our circumstances, tempting to think we’ll speed up again when things get easier. But things never seem to get easier; circumstances are never quite right. Instead, press on--now. Pass going up the hill. Work through the fatigue and the temporary pain to win the prize, strain “forward to what lies ahead, . . . press on toward the goal, toward the prize of the heavenly call of God in Christ Jesus.”