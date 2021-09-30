A recent visit to the doctor included a conversation about diuretics. As it turns out, the body – especially the heart – functions better when it is fully hydrated. Diuretics are substances that get rid of water in the body, most often by requiring the body’s water to flush it out. Alcohol is a diuretic, as are sugar and caffeine, so soda and especially coffee are things I need to minimize in my life. It is counterintuitive, but when I try to satisfy my thirst with coffee or Dr. Pepper, I get thirstier. The more I drink, the worse it gets. Only water truly satisfies the body and makes it healthy.
Satisfying our spirit works in a similar way. Some fail to understand it, but we all feel the thirst for God, the desire to reconnect with the creator of universe, the struggle to be part of something beyond ourselves, the hope of making a difference in the life of the world.
The first Psalm reminds us that those who are righteous – we might say they have a balanced spiritual chemistry – are like trees planted by streams. Their roots easily satisfy their thirst. They are tapped into God as directly as they can be. Others attempt to quench that thirst in all kinds of ways. They become part of a book club, join an athletic team or become season-ticket holders to watch one, pledge themselves to a lodge, country club or service organization in an effort to quench that thirst.
Like a really good cup of coffee, there is nothing wrong with being in the scouts or the Hawkeye Fan Club ... unless you depend on them to quench the thirst that is really for God. Only water can quench physical thirst and when we drink coffee, we need more water to restore the balance. Only Christ can quench your spiritual thirst, and it is from your faith in Christ that your work in other areas of life makes a difference. No matter how much time, money or effort we put into the Elk’s Club, the Alumni Association or the Chicago Cubs, by themselves they will never satisfy that longing. Eventually, we all must realize that they don’t have the eternal quality of our God.
In this world, many are close to despair and don’t know where to turn. Some are so thirsty, they will follow anyone who seems to be a leader. In the movie The American President, one of the characters challenges the president by talking about such people, “They want leadership. They are so thirsty for it that they will crawl through the desert towards a mirage and when they discover there is no water they will drink the sand.” Those desperate purpose in life will look to cults, drugs, gambling or politicians who promise them the sense of purpose they seek, but such things are spiritual diuretics. The more your drink it in, the thirstier you become.
In John 4, Jesus tells the Samaritan woman that he can give her living water. He says of the well in front of them, “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give him will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” Those who know Christ never need to worry about spiritual thirst again. Jesus is the way to quench it once and for all.
Martin Luther once said that evangelism was simply one beggar telling another beggar where to find bread. Let me suggest a twist. If you have found the well about which Jesus speaks to quench your spiritual thirst, take the time to tell another thirsty soul about it.