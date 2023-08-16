“Nothing can bring you peace but yourself,” Emerson writes in his essay “Self-Reliance.” If the essay is no longer standard fare among high school students, the sentiment that we all exist in isolation is still decidedly standard fare in our schools and our culture at-large. If we can’t “make it” on our own, it is a personal failing, and rather than admit to being a failure by asking for help, we’re convinced to pretend that we’re fine on our own, and then work harder to make that true (usually by people who didn’t have to work nearly so hard for what they have).
There are certainly some exceptions to the rule. Anyone who participates on a team at a high level understands that the individual must sacrifice individual goals for the sake of a team victory. But our culture even challenges that small remaining area of protection, however, as contemporary high school athletes vie for starting spots against one another, and employees (part of “the team”) seek positions from their employers’ competitors (to be fair, this is something of a cultural response to decades of companies taking advantage of employee loyalty).
Not even the church is immune from individualistic thinking. A shift that began with the so-called Great Awakening 250 years ago has perhaps reached its Zenith in our day. Too often, we have forgotten the community of believers—the body of Christ—in our emphasis on individual salvation and conversion. At the center of the faith for some, the “personal relationship with Christ,” a phrase found nowhere in scripture, has replaced the love of one another Jesus actually talks about repeatedly. Performances, where we “get something,” replace public communal worship experiences in which we praise and thank God for what we have already received and listen for the proclamation of what is yet to come.
Surveys and media reports suggest that anti-institutionalism underlies the decline in church attendance and membership, but membership in a church has declined as a percentage of the American population every year since Grover Cleveland was president. It is not a post-Watergate, post-priest-scandal phenomenon. It’s not only institutions we don’t trust, it’s anyone else. It’s one another.
A friend sent me this Facebook, “The Church should be a community where messed-up people are welcome, outcasts are loved, underdogs find a champion, the hopeless find hope, and the friendless find a friend.” Right, and when people are unwilling to admit they’re messed-up, outcast, underdogs, hopeless or friendless, and simultaneously unwilling to welcome, love, champion, inspire and befriend those who need it, we get a world full of isolated, lonely and withdrawn individuals, pulling themselves up by bootstraps broken from too-frequent, ineffective use and falling deeper into despair they don’t even recognize.
It’s up to our churches—expressed in the local congregation—to make change. The church can be the place where “me, me, me” becomes “we’re in this together.” The church needs to express the message that God has created each of us uniquely, but loves all of us the same, despite our mistakes and our bad choices. NONE of us can do it alone, we all need help. The church (the hands and feet and voices of Christ’s body) can be there to make the difference. But the church is made up of people—of believers--and can only make a difference when we replace self-reliance with self-sacrifice, just as Christ did for us.