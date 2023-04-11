On Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Grumpy’s Readlyn Event Center, the awards banquet was held for the 32nd Annual Readlyn Savings Bank & American Savings Bank Bremer County Master Corn & Soybean Growers’ Yield Contest: a.k.a. “The Contest.” Years ago, there were a number of such county yield contests but today “The Contest” is the only one of its kind in Bremer County – and perhaps the entire state of Iowa.
Sponsored by Readlyn Savings Bank, The Contest is a friendly competition between area farmers. The Contest Banquet provides Bremer County area farmers an evening of camaraderie and celebration of the previous year’s harvest: Harvest 2022. The Banquet, held annually before spring, was graciously hosted by Grumpy’s bar staff with Frederika Locker providing a superb prime rib buffet dinner and dessert.
Traditionally, to help kick things off, the first award of the night is always the Vernon L. Tonne Spirit of the Contest Award. The Award annually honors the long-time, enthusiastic and good-natured participation of the Master Grower who exemplifies The Spirit of the Contest. “The Vernon” this year went to Brian Pottebaum. Pottebaum and his PRime Ag Services business partner, Steve Rathe have been participating for many years. The Spirit Award recognizes Pottebaum’s enthusiasm for The Contest as well as his passion for farming and dedication to his clients’ success.
Following dinner, the bank heard from agronomist Levi Bergmann with Farmers’ Coop in Readlyn. Bergmann visited with approximately 50 banquet attendees regarding trends in the fertilizer and applications markets. Bergmann recently joined the coop in Readlyn after previously working out of Fredericksburg. The Banquet provided The Contest participants the opportunity to welcome Levi and his wife Tara to the Readlyn community.
To wrap up the evening, Bank officers Doug Sheppard, Andrew Sexton and Ed Traeger presented the Harvest 2022 awards. The Bank was also represented by Dani Sauerbrei, Renee Reeves, and bank director, LaVerne Leistikow.
Harvest 2022 consisted of a total of 25 different farmers conducting 32 yield checks in the 4 Contest Divisions: 10 conventional corn, 9 no-till corn, 4 conventional beans and 9 no-till beans. The Contest’s official yield checker, Charlie Albrecht, certifies each yield entry while his wife Wilda accompanies him to take beautiful harvest-time photos. Charlie collects data on such variables as seed company brand and hybrid number, traits, dates of planting and harvesting, row spacing, population, as well as applications of fertilizers, herbicides, and fungicides. But ultimately the determining factor to winning The Contest is bushels per acre.
Highlights from the results include Lois Peters winning top honors in Conventional Beans with a yield of 85.42 bushels per acre which counts as the 5th best bean yield in the history of The Contest and earning her title of “The Queen of Beans.” Not to be outdone Marty Tegtmeier, the 2019 Vernon winner, was this year’s Grand Champ in No-Till Beans posting an incredible yield of 98.94 which counts as the #1 bean yield in the history of The Contest. Meanwhile, both Corn Divisions posted an average yield over 250 bushels per acre for only the 3rd time in Contest history. The high yields combined with the fact that it one of the most idyllic and beautiful harvest seasons in recent memory definitely make 2022 a Harvest to remember.
In closing, the Bank’s representatives congratulated the winners and thanked all the farmers who entered The Contest as well as again thanking everyone who attended and made the evening possible.
Readlyn Savings Bank (including American Savings Bank in Tripoli, a branch of Readlyn Savings Bank) specializes in agricultural lending, as well as commercial, consumer, and real estate loans. The local, independent Bank is dedicated to the communities they serve and is proud to keep the tradition of the Contest going. Anyone interested in more information about The Contest may contact Doug Sheppard at Readlyn Savings Bank at 319-279-3321 or Andrew Sexton at American Savings Bank at 319-882-4279.