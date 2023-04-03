Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Bremer County and Denver Public Library are partnering to provide a babysitting clinic. Youth in grades five and up are encouraged to register for the course being held on Saturday, April 29 at the Denver Public Library from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This course is $15 and registration can be completed on https://v2.4honline.com.
Participants will receive first aid and CPR training from local EMS providers. After completing the six hour program, youth will understand the responsibilities of a babysitter, demonstrate first aid basics, create safe and healthy environments for infant and toddlers. Participants will receive a certificate upon completion of the course. For more information, contact Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch at nicolert@iastate.edu or call the Bremer County Extension Office at 319-882-4275