Work continued on the back alley between First and Second Street SW in Waverly on Monday morning.
Rain earlier in the weekend and on Monday morning made it harder to proceed with the task and several crew members from Bowers Construction, the Waterloo contract on the project, were busy removing the water from the site.
Mike Bowers, one of the supervisors on the job, said that while the rain was a problem, his crew members knew how to handle the challenge.
Claire Munson, the family services specialist at NEICAC, said she is delighted that the back alley would soon be fixed and she would not have to carry groceries for her agencies from several blocks away.
Waverly has been in the process of upgrading the back alleys for a couple of years to ensure safe access to retail premises.