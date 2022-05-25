Back-to-back: Hansen wins second straight 3A golf title, Liddle finishes fourth

A tough spring season didn’t slow down Iowa golf commit and Waverly-Shell Rock senior Hogan Hansen in his quest for a second straight individual golf title.
The first round at Veenker Memorial Golf Club in Ames saw Hansen start on hole 10. An eagle three followed by a birdie put Hansen in contention early, being three under par through two holes.
Hansen would go on to finish the front nine with two more birdies and two bogeys to put him at three under. On the back nine, Hansen shot an even par 36 to finish the day at three under and take the lead into day two.
“My goal was to keep extending the lead,” Hansen said. “I only missed two greens the day prior and my swing was feeling really good.”
And extend the lead he did. Hansen would go on to start his second day on the back nine with three birdies to go to six under par for the tournament. A double-bogey on his 10th hole saw his score go to four under par. Hansen would go on to close out the tournament with one more birdie and close out at five under par and win the tournament by 10 strokes.
“I didn’t play well all season,” Hansen said. “With the weather being so crappy a week off without meets really helped. It helped me get my swing closer to where it was during the summer season last year.”
Hansen wasn’t the only area athlete to go down to Ames as Clayton Liddle from Denver golfed at Coldwater Golf Links. Liddle started day one shooting an even par 35 on the front nine and a one over par 37 to finish the day at one over.
Day two saw Liddle shoot a two over par on the front nine and a three over par on the back to finish the tournament at six over par total. Liddle was only three shots back of the leader to finish in fourth place.