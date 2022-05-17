Back-to-back: W-SR rugby club wins second straight state title

Since becoming a club team in 2017, the Waverly-Shell Rock rugby team has earned four titles in six years.
The defending 2021 state champions traveled to West Des Moines to start their defense against Des Moines Lincoln. W-SR edged out Lincoln by a score of 35-5 to move on to the semi-finals against Southeast Polk High School.
In the semi-finals, it was a much closer game as W-SR edged out SEP by a score of 10-7 to move onto their second straight finals game against Ankeny.
In the finals, going into the last few minutes, McCrae Hagerty put up a walk-off try to put the Go-Hawks ahead for good. The 21-17 win put the Go-Hawks ahead as the final horn blew on the 2022 season crowing W-SR as the state champions for the second straight year.