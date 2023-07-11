CLARKSVILLE - Volunteer Park was packed with what seemed like the entire town to watch one thing: See the hometown team punch their ticket to state.
After falling just one game short of the tournament a season ago, the Clarksville Indian softball team was on a mission.
"We talked about not making it a lot," head coach Katie Burman said. "We've been to the regional finals seven years now, so they know what it takes to win, but they also know what it feels like to lose. I think that was in their minds the whole time."
Cailyn Hardy got things going early with two strikeouts and in the bottom of the first with the bases loaded, she reached on an RBI fielder's choice to put the Indians ahead 1-0.
With the bases loaded once again, Mollie Bloker drew a walk to extend their lead to 2-0 by the end of the inning.
The bottom of the second inning saw Rachel Borchardt reach on an error and the ever speedy Paige Kampman scored from second base to put the Indians ahead 3-0.
With the bases loaded yet again, Bloker drove all of them in with a single that just dribbled by the second baseman and Clarksville led 6-0 after two.
The Saints were able to get a run back after a bunt single, an error and a fielder's choice, but they left runners stranded in scoring position.
In the bottom of the fourth, Clarksville scored another run on a fielder's choice to lead 7-1 after the inning ended.
A triple and a ground rule double allowed the Saints to score another run with two outs, but Hardy stood strong in the circle and left two runners in scoring position.
Borchardt smacked a single to left, but the left fielder sailed her throw and it hit the backstop to score Paige and the Indians led 8-2 after five innings.
Emmalee Manwarren smacked a two-out, two RBI double and Jenna Myers hit an RBI single to bring Clarksville just one run away from winning the game.
With the bases loaded, a passed ball sent the runner on third streaking down the line and in a cloud of dust, the Clarksville Indians celebrated their 12-2 victory that returned them to the state tournament.
"This feels amazing," Bloker said. "Last year was really upsetting, we were so close to making it. This year is just amazing because our seniors are great leaders and making this for the team means so much because we work so hard in the offseason."
While Hardy allowed two earned runs on Monday, it was the runners she left in scoring position that helped lead the Indians to victory.
"This has been my dream all year long to get in the circle in this moment," Hardy said. "To just keep going after what this team has been through."
This group of players has seen the success of previous teams that have walked the halls of Clarksville and that has led them to a special point of their season.
"I think this group is special because they've seen every one else do it and they've worked so hard," Burman said. "To be here, every single one of them is deserving and I am so proud of them and they deserve it."
Bloker led the way with four RBI on Monday night and performing for her team in the the biggest moment so far was not in question.
"I just had it in my head that no matter what happens, I'm going to rip the ball," Bloker said. "If that's a groundout, hopefully it advanced my teammate, so that's fine by me."
The trust that Hardy had in her teammates allowed her to pitch freely and be aggressive.
"I knew that my team had me," Hardy said. "Our defense is incredible. I know that I have to throw my spots and my teams got me."
Clarksville will play Southeast Warren at 7:30 p.m. on July 18 in Fort Dodge.
Notable Statlines
Mollie Bloker: 1-3, 4 RBI, 1 walk
Emmalee Manwarren: 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 stolen base
Jenna Myers: 3-4, 1 walk, 1 RBI
Clarksville Pitching
Cailyn Hardy: 6 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 earned runs, 4 strikeouts, 2 walked batters.
Saint Ansgar.... 0 0 1 0 1 0 - 2
Clarksville........ 2 4 0 1 1 4 - 12