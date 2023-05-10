DECORAH- After being rained out on Monday, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys tennis team trekked back to Decorah on Tuesday.
Benny Ramker and Luca Myers teamed up for the doubles tournament and were the number one ranked team. Ramker/Myers saw Osage’s Gabe Miller and Connor Thome. Ramker/Myers made quick work and won 2-0 (6-0, 6-0).
In round two, the number one seed faced off against Decorah’s Liam Chamberlin and Aiden Carlson. It was meant to be with an easy 2-0 (6-2, 6-0) win for Ramker/Myers.
In the semifinals against Keegan Bolhus and Gabe Jacobson, Ramker/Myers made quick work once again, winning 2-0 (6-2, 6-2) to advance to the finals.
Ramker/Myers faced off against Decorah’s Lucas Skrade/Landon Baker in the finals. In that match, W-SR clinched their state tournament berth with a 2-1 (4-6, 6-3, 6-0) victory.
This will be the second state doubles appearance for Ramker after he qualified last year with Isaac Becker.
“It is a blessing to be able to play at state again,” Ramker said. “My partner Luca and I put in the work to get here, but we are not done.”
With the state tournament now secured, head coach John Hubbard is nothing but proud for his athletes.
“We are extremely proud of Benny and Luca,” Hubbard said. “The amount of time they have put into working on their individual skills and also the time invested into their doubles partnership has been incredible to watch and they are reaping the benefits of it. Our team and coaching staff are proud of them and look forward to watching them get after it at the state tournament.”
Ramker/Myers weren’t the only players on Tuesday, as Brady Willis and Seth Orta competed in the singles tournament.
In the first round, Willis took care of business with a 2-0 (6-0, 6-3) win. In the semis, Willis lost 0-2 (0-6, 0-6) to move him to the third place match against teammate Orta.
In that match, Willis came away with the 2-1 (3-6, 6-5, 7-6 (11-9)) victory to secure third place in the district, just missing out on the state meet.
Orta had a tough test in the first match, but he came away with the 2-1 (6-3, 3-6, 6-2) win.
In round two, Orta won an exciting match 2-1 (6-6 (2-7), 6-4, 7-6 (6)) to advance to the semis. In the semis, Orta lost 0-2 (1-6, 1-6). Orta lost to Willis in the third place match.
The state meet will be at the end of the month.