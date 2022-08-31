Editor's note: Elizabeth Bingham is a correspondent for Waverly Newspapers and is the mother of blues musician Paul Zelle, known professionally as Sleepy Bones Allison. With dad John Zelle, they have a family band that performed as part of Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue at the final night of the Iowa State Fair Aug. 20. This account is adapted from a blog post on sleepybonesallison.com.

The weather followed its script perfectly— scattered showers through the day, ending around 4 p.m.