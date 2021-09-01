A little more than three years after a University of Iowa student's body was recovered from a Poweshiek County cornfield, the man convicted of killing her was sentenced to life.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, received the mandatory life term without the possibility of parole Monday by Eighth District Court Judge Joel D. Yates at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma. Bahena Rivera was convicted in May for killing Mollie Tibbets, 20, of Brooklyn, while she was jogging on July 18, 2018.
“You and you alone forever changed the lives of those who loved Mollie Tibbets,” Yates told Bahena Rivera Monday when pronouncing the sentence. “And for that, you and you alone will receive (the life sentence).”
Tibbetts’ mother, Laura Calderwood, submitted a written victim impact statement, which was read by a staff member of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office during the hearing.
In it, Calderwood described how Bahena Rivera's actions impacted her family, her community, and even the defendant's family.
First, she comforted Tibbetts’ younger brother, Scott, and then informed the rest of the family before they learned of the discovery of Tibbetts’ body from the media.
A few times, Calderwood invoked the name of Bahena Rivera’s daughter, Paulina, to drive the point home.
“Can you imagine, Mr. Rivera, as a father, having Paulina’s mother taken away from you, and to have to tell your daughter that she will never come home?” Calderwood said.
She continued that the toughest part of her duty was to inform her mother, Judy, of her granddaughter’s death. The elder Calderwood held out the most hope that Mollie would be found safe.
“Who could harm Judy’s precious granddaughter, let alone brutally murder her and dump her body in a corn field?” Laura Calderwood wrote. “Judy Calderwood’s unwavering faith had been brutally shattered by your senseless act of violence. Can you imagine, Mr. Rivera, sitting across the table from your madre and telling her Paulina is never coming home?”
According to the sentencing document, Bahena Rivera was ordered to be taken immediately to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to start his sentence. He is also to pay $150,000 to Tibbets’ “heirs-in-law” as restitution as well as all court costs and reimburse the state for fees incurred by defense attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese.
In the complaint, and later as testified by investigators, Bahena Rivera was accused of following Tibbetts in a black Chevrolet Malibu through Brooklyn, which was shown in video footage from surveillance cameras in the neighborhood. Tibbetts was then reported missing on July 19, 2018, and Bahena Rivera was questioned about it on Aug. 20.
During questioning, according to investigators’ testimony at trial, the defendant was able to take law enforcement to where Tibbetts’ remains were located. He had told them that prior to her death, he exited his car and started running next to the victim, who threatened to call police if he didn’t leave her alone.
Bahena Rivera reportedly told investigators that he blacked out, which he said was common for him when he gets mad, and later discovered one of Tibbetts’ earbuds on his lap. He then remembered she was in his trunk and disposed of the body in the cornfield.
However, when he took the stand in his own defense, Bahena Rivera claimed there were two masked men who had framed him for the murder. He said they threatened harm to his ex-girlfriend and daughter were he to tell authorities about it.
The jury did not buy this narrative and rendered a guilty verdict of first-degree murder on May 28.
Following the verdict, the defense asked for a new trial, citing multiple possible witnesses coming forward that they believed would confirm Bahena Rivera’s testimony. However, the judge denied the motion in July and moved forward with sentencing Monday.
The defense is expected to file an appeal of the conviction. They have 30 days to do so.
Before the sentencing was announced, Calderwood, Tibbetts’ mother, listed everyone whose lives were affected by Bahena Rivera’s actions three years prior. It included another immigrant family leaving Brooklyn fearing backlash and missing their son’s senior year at BGM High School; Tibbetts’ boyfriend missing out on proposing to her; her father being deprived of walking her down the aisle; and her opportunity to become a mother.
“I do hope, one day, Paulina has an opportunity to become a mother,” Calderwood said, referring to the defendant’s daughter. “But how will she ever explain to her children who their grandfather is?
“This is the legacy you left behind for your only child, Mr. Rivera. I don’t know whose situation is worse.”