Come celebrate Ed and Rosie’s 60th Wedding Anniversary! They were married on May 27, 1962 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Ed is retired from Cuna Mutual and Rosie worked part-time for many years for Stumme Law Office. The couple has two children, Brian (Beverly) Bahlmann, Plainfield and Deb (John) Lord, Waverly. They have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The open house is being hosted by their children and grandchildren on Sunday, June 5 from 1-4 p.m. The couple requests no gifts. You can also wish Rosie an early 80th birthday; she will turn 80 on June 13. The celebration will take place at Brandon and Kelsie Bahlmann’s, located at 1273 120th Street, Plainfield.
