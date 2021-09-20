The ballots are now set for the 2021 municipal and school board elections after the last Thursday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline passed, and there are a few openings to be filled by write-in votes, along with many unopposed seats – two of which are in Waverly.
Starting with the City of Waverly, Mayor Adam Hoffman and Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow, both seeking second terms, will be unopposed for their positions.
Meanwhile, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen will face Blake Yanda, Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas is being challenged by Phil Trimble and At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe will go against Troy Collins. Birgen and Rathe are going for their second terms, while Kangas is seeking a fourth.
Also on the ballot are two seats on the Waverly Health Center Board of Trustees. Three candidates are vying for those: Dr. Ronald Flory, Laurie Everhardt and Phil Jones.
Only two other positions within Bremer County have contested races. One is for the four-year mayoral seat in Denver. Current Mayor Rod Diercks is being challenged by Jeremie Peterson.
The other contested race is in Sumner to fill the last two years of a vacant four-year term for mayor. Billy Lemkuhl is taking on Linda Meier for that seat after Jeffrey Smith stepped down.
There are four races for city councils in three cities that have open slots, all voted on at-large. Tripoli has no candidates for three seats available for a four-year term and for a vacancy to serve out the last two years of a current term.
Denver, meanwhile, has two candidates for three seats. Incumbents Sean Hartman and Joel Wikner are on the ballot with the third slot available for write-in. Also in Frederika, current council members Tamara Rosol and Jody Meyer are running alongside an empty slot with three seats available.
All of the other municipal races are unopposed. Frederika Mayor Duane Meihost; Janesville Mayor David Beenblossom and council members Susan Stapleton, Dennis Miller and Jeff Conover; Plainfield Mayor Thomas Giese and council members Clyde Balvanz and Blake Franzen; Readlyn Mayor Dan Wedemeier and council members Keith Brunscheon and Joseph Jones; and Sumner council candidates Darren Paulus, Brian Bockhaus and Stacie Schroeder are expected to be voted into their seats.
Additionally, the Sumner voters will be asked to decide on whether to expand the number of the members of the Sumner Municipal Light Plant from three to five. That question is under Public Measure BW.
On the school portion of the ballots, Waverly-Shell Rock will likely see two new school board members. Charlene Wyatt Sauer is the only candidate for the Director District 1 seat, which consists of the Shell Rock area, and Jessica Kettleson is running in Director District 4, which consists mostly of Waverly Ward 2 and the area to the south and east. Both seats are voted at-large, and they will replace Corrie Ramige and Kerri VanEe, respectively.
Meanwhile, there are three contested at-large school board races. Residents in the Denver Community School District will choose two among Scott Krebsbach, Ryan Wirtjes and Aaron Lueders, and those in the Janesville Consolidated School District will vote for two of the field of Kim Gienau, Scott Kipp and Tracy Meyer.
Sumner-Fredericksburg will also decide between at-large seat candidates Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch and Ashley Meyer. The other seat available, for the Fredericksburg district, has only Lonnie Schult on the ballot.
Voters in Sumner-Fredericksburg also will decide on Public Measure BX, which is a revenue purpose statement to allocate funds from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) local option sales tax funds. Among the areas the district wants to use what they receive from the seventh penny of the sales tax include information technology and school safety and security infrastructure; the possibility of building or remodeling facilities; funds for purchase, lease or lease-purchase of facilities; fund a student construction program; make payments to the cities of Sumner and Fredericksburg as required; provide funding for disaster clean-up within two years of occurrence; provide recreational or playground facilities; retirement of general obligation bonds; property tax relief; and other authorized expenses.
The Tripoli school board has two at-large seats available, and two candidates are running: Daniel Smith and Gordon Davis.
Finally, Wapsie Valley has three seats up for grabs, and each has a candidate: Brent Sauerbrei for District 2, Angela Auel in District 3, and Jennie Wolfe in District 5. Voters there also will decide on two public measures. Measure BY which would enact a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy of $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for the next 10 years, while Measure BZ, which would switch the method of election of its school board from voting within each of the five director districts to at-large voting but still represent the district in which they live.
Bremer County residents in certain areas will also vote on candidates for the Dunkerton and Nashua-Plainfield school boards and for the Hawkeye and Northeast Iowa community college boards of regents. Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf had not received the certified candidate list from the Black Hawk, Chickasaw and Dubuque county auditors by press time.