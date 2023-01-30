Barbara Ann Cain, 83, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center, surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born on April 8, 1939, in Waverly the daughter of Anna (Albers) and John Rewerts. She graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1957. On June 8, 1958, Barbara was united in marriage to Gerald Edward Cain in Shell Rock. The couple was blessed with three children, Randall, Candace, and Geralyn. After a brief illness, Gerald passed away on November 5, 1982. Barbara worked at Papa Jacks as a cook from 1990 – 1998. Additionally, for many years she babysat numerous children and proved to be a very positive influence on their lives.