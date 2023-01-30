Barbara Ann Cain, 83, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center, surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born on April 8, 1939, in Waverly the daughter of Anna (Albers) and John Rewerts. She graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1957. On June 8, 1958, Barbara was united in marriage to Gerald Edward Cain in Shell Rock. The couple was blessed with three children, Randall, Candace, and Geralyn. After a brief illness, Gerald passed away on November 5, 1982. Barbara worked at Papa Jacks as a cook from 1990 – 1998. Additionally, for many years she babysat numerous children and proved to be a very positive influence on their lives.
Barbara was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Prior to that she was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She had an incredible unconditional love for her family as well as those not related by blood. She had the ability to form almost instant loving bonds with those she met and believed everyone is deserving of love. Everyone was always welcome in her home and many good times were spent around her kitchen table. She was an excellent role model for her children and grandchildren and helped them always see the good in others. She was a talented baker and cook and had a great sense of humor. She also enjoyed crocheting and playing cribbage; somehow, she almost always won!
Barbara is survived by three children, Randall (Lisa) Cain of Lewisville, OH, Candace (John Vogel) Cain of Mokena, IL and Geralyn (Michael) Stoner of Cary, IL; five grandchildren, Tara (Kevin) Haley, Aaron (Virginia) Cain, Jaryd Cain, Gavin Stoner and Brynn Stoner; four great-grandchildren, Aileen, Alice and Owen Haley and Melody Cain; three siblings, James (Lauretta) Tennyson of Florida, Gary (Caryl) Rewerts of Shell Rock and Kay (Larry) Jordan of Clarksville; four sisters-in-law, Joyce (Bob) Sullivan, Viola Cain, Jean Cain, Delores Matthews; one brother-in-law, Richard (Sandy) Cain; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and (adopted) family members. She was preceded in death by Gerald; her parents; two sisters, Jeanette (Max) Harding and Dixie (Jim) Hamby; four brothers-in-law, Bob, Dale, Chuck (Winnie), and James Cain; one sister-in-law, Marjorie Cain; and special friend, Jack Jameson.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Joel Becker officiating. Burial of cremains at a later date will be in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Barbara’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family.