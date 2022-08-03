If you were at the Bremer County Fair last week, chances are you walked through the petting zoo.
And if you had children with you, you probably spent a good bit of time there.
With animals familiar (goats and sheep) and exotic (kangaroos and llamas), the menagerie had something to captivate everyone.
Seven-year-old Andie Westendorf of Denver liked the camel, because “he’s soft.”
Her brother, 10-year-old Davis, preferred the kangaroos, “because you don’t usually see them around here.”
Even the zoo owners have their favorites. Nick Wittje, owner of Nick’s Barnyard Buddies, is partial to the miniature Zebu cows, native to India. He placed their pen right behind the entrance table where he sat.
“These little cows are my favorite,” he said, scratching a rust-colored cow on the head. “The people that are intrigued most by these little cows are the farmers, because they’ve never seen cows so small. They’re used to 14-, 15-, 16-hundred-pound cows, not one that weighs 250 or 300 pounds.”
Wittje’s business partner, Dandy Vanskike, likes his own animals best.
“I’m pretty partial to my kangaroos,” he said. “It’s between the kangaroos or the Aoudad (“ow-dad”), an African mountain sheep.”
Vanskike said Aoudads are usually difficult to tame, but he had raised his from a bottle.
“She’s a pet. Our kangaroos, they were raised in the house on a bottle,” he said. “Rowdy (one of the kangaroos) will sleep in bed. He crawls up under the blankets.”
To have the kangaroos in the house, Vanskike explained, they wear diapers, with a hole cut out for the tail.
“They just hop around the house and hang out, play with the dogs,” he said. “She (the Aoudad sheep) has free roam, walks where she wants,” inside or out—like many other animals at his home near the Arkansas state line.
“It took me until I was probably about 21 or 22 to really figure out that I was raised a little different,” Vanskike said. “I’ve had camels, zebras, wildebeest, buffalo. Actually, you name it, and we’ve pretty well had it.”
Vanskike fed the Aoudad a cup of grain as he talked.
“She’s getting spoiled now,” he said. “Her name is Rosy, but I call her Dolly. She’s just my little buddy at the house.”
Based in Dixon, Missouri, about 50 miles south of Jefferson City, Nick’s Barnyard Buddies also brought riding ponies to the fair, set up right next to the petting zoo.
With the animals basically being large pets, the men are very protective of them.
“We try to watch very closely to make sure nobody teases or antagonizes the animals in any way,” Wittje said. “If anybody does that, we chase them out of here right away. We don’t tolerate that in any way, shape or form.”
This was the second year Nick’s Barnyard Buddies were at the Bremer County Fair. The four-man crew stayed in the living quarters of their semi, right next to the petting zoo.
“We stay right here on the fairgrounds, right where the animals are, in the trailer,” Wittje said.
When they pull into a new location, it’s usually late at night, but care of the animals comes first.
“First thing we gotta do when we get here,” Wittje explained, “—it makes no difference whether we drove a hundred miles or a thousand miles, whether we’re tired or not—all these pens have to be set up immediately, and animals unloaded and watered and fed.”
“Usually we leave and go get breakfast afterwards,” Vanskike added. “You usually roll into a place about midnight. It takes about three and a half hours to set everything up.
“Takes about another hour to get everything in and sitting in its pen,” he continued. “So, usually we’re seeing the sunup, after we watched it come up the day before, too.”
The crew spends much of the year on the road traveling with their petting zoo.
“It changes throughout the year,” Wittje said. “Sometimes we’ll go out for a week. Sometimes we go out for two or three.
“Right now, in the middle of fair season, I’ve been home maybe two days this past month, and I’ve still got two more weeks to go. It’s a lot of hard work.”
But they believe having access to a petting zoo is valuable for fairgoers.
“People don’t get to touch and feel and feed and actually interact with animals just driving by them on a road,” Wittje said. He noted that it is important to teach people why the animals are so special.
The Barnyard Buddies team planned to tear down the petting zoo after the fair closed Saturday night and head out immediately.
“We’re going back to Missouri,” Wittje said. “I’m gonna go home for half a day, and then our small petting zoo unit goes right back out again Monday.”