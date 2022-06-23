On Tuesday, June 21, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community broke ground on phase their new active living housing development, Anna Estates.
Named after Anna Bartels, the founder of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, the new development will sprawl over 33 acres of land adjacent to the current campus.
The groundbreaking event began with a speech from Paula Geise, the CEO of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, which can be found at the bottom of this article. The speech was followed by a prayer and blessing led by Pastor Mike Blair, the Bartels Chaplain.
Anna Estates is a connective housing development being put in on the northeast corner of Knights Avenue.
Phase one, which adds 47 houses, will have the most construction with houses for residents, a central clubhouse, and a park in the back so that children can play when visiting their families. Phases two and three will be more housing developments.
Angie Daniels, marketing and development coordinator, is integral in the leadership team at Bartels and is involved in the planning of this new development. She is focused on what Anna Estates will do for the housing market in Waverly.
“City housing studies have shown a need for more housing options in Waverly,” said Daniels. “As people move into Anna Estates, this will, in turn, open up more housing in Waverly, potentially for families and first-time homeowners.”
The current 55-plus active living community of Eisenach Village has been completed and all of the homes are sold, she said.
“There is still a strong interest and need for more housing to serve those wanting to live a carefree lifestyle with less work and more freedom,” Daniels said. “These communities also offer the benefits of being a part of the Bartels community and priority admission to other areas of the Bartels campus.”
The board has worked on Anna Estates for approximately one year. The land had been purchased by Bartels prior and has long been a part of the vision to expand and develop more independent living housing for seniors, Daniels said.
The board members of Anna Estates are Mark Anderson, Pam Brickman, Bob Brunkhorst, Beau Buchholz, Steve Corson, Reginald Green, Katie Schwartz and Susan Whitson. They have deemed that Anna Estates will be a self-sustaining property. No sponsors would be necessary for this development.
Daniels believes that this development will be for the greater good of the community.
“Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community has been serving Waverly and the surrounding area for over 60 years,’’ said Daniels. “We thank the community for their long-standing support and trust. We will continue to focus on our ‘resident-first’ philosophy and carry out our mission of ‘enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.’”
CEO of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Paula Geise’s speech:
I want to welcome everyone today as we celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of our new 55-plus active living development called Anna Estates which comes from the history of where Bartels began. We appreciate all of you coming out and being our guests to share this special day with us. This day would not have come to fruition if not for the hard work and dedication of the leaders and board members, thank you! Eisenach Village is now complete and
“Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning.”
This project started with a continued vision to build additional housing to support seniors and open up housing for first-time homeowners in the Waverly community. The design of the units will help individuals age in place and the way they want to safely. Phase One of these projects will be 7 individual homes which will back up to the existing neighborhoods and then 20 duplexes or 47 total units. There is the possibility of phases 2 and 3 in the future. For the project, we selected Matt Shock as our civil engineer, Dave
Schmidt construction for the infrastructure, and aligned architecture for the prototype design. I want to thank the city for your support of the concept and the residents and vendors for your feedback and support of the project.