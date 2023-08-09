Amber McLey, the HR director and compliance officer at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, recognizes the importance of mental health and has been actively working to address it in the workplace.
On Wednesday, she was recognized for her exceptional work with an Excellence in Leadership Award.
Over the past year, Amber has led the charge on implementing Wellness Wednesdays and monthly wellness activities, including a focus on mental health.
She participated in the national Make It OK program, took a Mental Health First Aid course and became an instructor for the course. She has also stepped up to learn how to teach CPR to assist with staff development and the C.N.A. training course. Amber’s leadership has reshaped Bartels’ onboarding process to make it more efficient, as well as adding additional customer service training for the new staff prior to joining their departments.
Amber is a former participant of the LeadingAge Iowa Leadership Academy and a regular attendee of the LAI conferences.
At Bartels, she leads the Wellness Committee, serves on the Fun Squad, and on the Recruitment and Retention Committee as well as the Diversity Committee.
She is a valuable part of the team and is always one of the first to volunteer to make treats, order and pick up food for the staff Fun Fridays and help at events.
“She is a valuable leader in the organization and continues to help us focus on how to add valuable resources for residents, staff and families,” said Bartels CEO Paula Geise. “Bartels is proud of her completing the Make It OK coursework, especially as the leadership team continues to put significant efforts behind the culture and recruitment and retention efforts of our facility.”
Amber is always willing to lend a hand and embodies Bartels’ HEART values of Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork. Volunteering and assisting with a concert on the weekend when staffing was short during Covid is one of the many instances of her selfless engagement.
Amber’s commitment to the staff, mental health, compliance, training, recruitment and retention not only makes an impact on the work-place culture and attracting quality staff, but also results in quality care of our residents.
Make It OK is a national campaign and part of Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative with focus areas on individuals, communities, and workplaces. The campaign provides resources and curriculum for better understanding mental illness and assists people with communication skills to reduce stigma to support those around us to live their best life.
The Make It OK ambassador training McLey received prepares long-term care providers to make cultural change within their community to de-stigmatize mental illness and “Make It OK” for residents, families, and staff to talk about mental health, seek treatment, and/or get the necessary help.
“Since the start of the pandemic I have witnessed so much depression, anxiety, and burnout among employees,” stated McLey. “People are feeling lost and sometimes hopelessness at the idea of this new normal. Being able to talk about those feelings amongst your peers is so important. Employers who help employees understand they are not alone in those feelings and that mental health challenges are so common in our society will reduce stigma and get people to the resources they need sooner.
“Bartels is one of those employers,” McLey continued. “Paula Geise is a very active and supportive CEO. She is always looking for ways to develop her team to be the very best for residents and staff. When we heard about this initiative, she was immediately committed to Bartels being involved. The rest of the team was also very supportive of me while I was completing the trainings, especially Jennie Nelson, HR Assistant, who really stepped up to keep all the regular day-to-day projects going so I could pursue this certification. We have an excellent and extensive team here at Bartels.”
McLey’s experience with the Make It OK training sparked her interest in learning more about mental health and how she can promote it at Bartels. This led her to not only take the Mental Health First Aid course offered, but to also become an instructor of the course.
“I wanted to be part of a solution that can make a real difference in people’s lives immediately,” McLey added. “Mental health first aid is critical in shortening the time a person spends within their challenge and begins recovery.”
Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is a course which teaches one how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The training helps identify, understand, and respond to signs of addictions and mental illnesses.
Course participants learn risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems, as well as gain information on depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis and addiction disorders.
A five-step action plan is covered to help someone developing a mental health problem or in crisis and where to turn for help —professional, peer, and self-help resources.
“I was inspired by the MHFA course to become an instructor,” McLey explained, “I felt much more confident in my abilities to assess a situation, listen non-judgmentally, and get people the appropriate resources. I knew our team leaders could benefit from this information too and I wanted to get it out to as many people as possible.”
McLey has shared with Bartels staff some of the relevant mental health tools she has learned.
“Reducing stigma will be a great benefit to our culture and in how we treat each other,” she said. “Having a better understanding will have an impact on the grace we give someone who needs a little extra support. Knowing the warning signs of a mental health challenge before it becomes a crisis could significantly impact the life of any member of our community. I have always believed Bartels is the best place to live and work, and now if we can bring this knowledge to the forefront of our culture it will only be that much better.”
LeadingAge Iowa assisted in making this possible by writing grants for the funding of these courses for its members.
“Throughout the pandemic, Bartels has been grateful to be a member of LeadingAge Iowa, which has provided significant support and allowed Bartels to continue to be successful and thrive during a very difficult period of time,” Geise said.
“The effort LeadingAge Iowa puts forward every day to improve the lives of older adults is truly amazing,” McLey concluded. “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Bartels and LeadingAge Iowa for all of their help in making this happen.”