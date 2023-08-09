Earning the public trust in any field takes genuine dedication.
It is a daily commitment to quality and community, which takes years to build and sustain.
What gives trust meaning and daily affirmation, though, is the diligence of everyday people who dutifully deliver on their responsibilities and go above and beyond the expected in fulfillment of the mission they had embraced.
Individually and together, they do praiseworthy work, but their focus is their service, not the spotlight.
That’s why Wednesday morning was a special day at Waverly's Bartels.
At a ceremony at the Shepherd’s Chapel at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, city leaders, community members and Bartels staff celebrated two awards – the Public Trust Award, given to Bartels as a whole, and an Excellence in Leadership Award, earned by Amber McLey, the HR director and compliance officer (see companion story).
Bestowed by Leading Edge Iowa, a non profit focused on advancement and innovation in aging services, the awards shed light on the commitment of Bartels staff to the caring mission and principles of the nursing home.
Bartels CEO Paul Geise welcomed the community at the celebration.
"We are humbled by these awards," she said. "The staff are very deserving."
Why Bartels:
Created from the estate of Anna Bartels 69 years ago, the nursing home has deep roots in the community. Since its inception in 1954, it has been guided in its mission to provide Christian care and enriching lives through quality care.
In the process, it has grown from a “home for the aged” with 11 residents to the multilevel retirement community it is today, sitting on a 20-acre campus and caring for over 230 residents. Among the services it offers today are in-home care, two independent living communities, an assisted living facility, assisted living memory care, skilled nursing and rehab, nursing care and memory care.
Bartels is governed by a board of directors, with Fred Walstein, a retired Wartburg professor as the chair; Susan Whiston, CEO of First Bank, as the VP of the board; seven board directors; Bob Brunkhorst, an IT professional and former Waverly mayor; Beau Buchholz, a partner in Engelbrecht and Buchholz; Steve Corson, a retired funeral home owner; Reginald Green, a retired UNI administrator; Katie Schwartz, a nurse at UnityPoint; the Rev. Mark Anderson, interim pastor at St. Paul’s; and Shelly Krumwiede, a billing consultant at TruStage, formerly Cuna Mutual.
The board is picked and approved by a representative body of 13 area churches, which makes Bartels unique and underscores its commitment to community engagement and feedback.
The 2023 Public Trust Award:
In the application for the Public Trust Award, Bartels emphasized its commitment to community services, which is one of its strategic goals and documented the “exponential growth” and the individualized approach of a program called Bartels-at-Home.
Another pillar of trust was built during the Covid-19 pandemic, by Bartels CEO Paula Geise’s timely and transparent communications about the pandemic and vaccine options, among other topics.
“This willingness to be open and honest with the public about the good and the bad, reinforced the public trust,” the application reads.
The culture at Bartels nurtures community involvement and giving back to the place and the people in it.
Among other initiatives, Bartels partners with the Larrabee Center and the Inclusion Connection, providing jobs for individuals with various abilities. Its employees volunteer to help with Meals on Wheels, donate and help distribute supplies through the United Way, serve lemonade and popcorn at community events. That explains why the award is so deserved.
“This Public Trust Award isn’t a 'participation trophy' that is easily obtained,” said Waverly mayor Adam Hoffman after the ceremony. “It is an earned acknowledgment of the trust that the residents of Bartels and the community as a whole recognize in the quality services they provide. Bartels is well-knitted within the community which has allowed it to prosper and grow into the outstanding service provider with amazing employees and partners.”