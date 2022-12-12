Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, is planning a grand opening for one of its Hospice Family Rooms and dedication of the room in memory of Paul and Anne Mardorf. The special event will be Friday, Dec. 16, at 4:00 p.m. in the Fireside Room. Please use the Green Entrance and all visitors are required to screen in at the kiosk prior to attending.

This is one of two Hospice Family Rooms which have been created to better serve Bartels residents and their families. These spaces were made possible by donations from many generous supporters and a Bremer County Community Foundation grant. A large donation was received from the Paul and Anne Mardorf estate and from Eugene and Mary Anne Dietz. This first Hospice Family Room will be named after Paul and Anne Mardorf.