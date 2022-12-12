Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, is planning a grand opening for one of its Hospice Family Rooms and dedication of the room in memory of Paul and Anne Mardorf. The special event will be Friday, Dec. 16, at 4:00 p.m. in the Fireside Room. Please use the Green Entrance and all visitors are required to screen in at the kiosk prior to attending.
This is one of two Hospice Family Rooms which have been created to better serve Bartels residents and their families. These spaces were made possible by donations from many generous supporters and a Bremer County Community Foundation grant. A large donation was received from the Paul and Anne Mardorf estate and from Eugene and Mary Anne Dietz. This first Hospice Family Room will be named after Paul and Anne Mardorf.
The Hospice Family Rooms were built with the goal of creating an environment to serve and support families during end of life. They are designed to offer family members privacy in a comfortable setting and a place to stay close to their loved one. It provides a home-like setting with a sleeper sofa, recliner, table and chairs, television, kitchenette with a small refrigerator, microwave and coffee maker, and private bathroom.
This addition to Bartels carries out our mission by establishing a warm, safe space for residents’ loved ones. A room cannot take away the grief of losing someone they love, but Bartels hopes this environment will help in some small and important way to allow better family interaction in peace and comfort.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, offers a full range of services on a 20-acre campus including nursing care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation, Alzheimer’s/dementia care, assisted living, assisted living memory care, three independent living communities, and Bartels At Home in-home services including a new donation-based medical equipment lending program and foot spa for those over 55 needing assistance caring for their feet. In our continuum of care community, it gives residents peace of mind knowing they can move to a higher level of care when needed.
Mission: Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.
Vision: Engaging hearts, transforming lives, and celebrating the strengths of seniors. Striving to build communities where individuals flourish in an environment where spirituality is nurtured and independence and joy are fostered.
Bartels has over 68 years of experience in long-term care and 35 years of experience in independent living. With its Christian-based mission and “residents-first” philosophy, Bartels gives residents peace of mind knowing they can move to a higher level of care when needed without having to leave the community they call home. For more information, please visit bartelscommunity.org.