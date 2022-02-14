Valentine’s Day was a red — or maybe pink — letter day at 1922 Fifth Ave. Northwest in Waverly.
Families and social media followers had been invited to purchase a valentine up through Feb. 9 to send to anyone on the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community campus as a fundraiser for the leisure services department.
On Monday morning, Bartels leisure services staff was packing orders that had come in for 22 dozen cookies, said leisure services team leader Kara Groen. In addition, supporters ordered 50-60 singing valentines and 65 stuffed animals.
“Everyone in the nursing building will be getting a special valentine,” Groen said, noting this was a combination of deliveries from family and donations from the community to ensure everyone in nursing care receives a valentine. “People were very generous. We will be delivering to all areas of this immediate campus.”
The funds raised support ongoing leisure programming at Bartels, including outings, special events, entertainment, and other celebrations like birthdays and holidays.
“It’s a fun day for residents and staff,” said Groen.