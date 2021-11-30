NASHUA — Nashua-Plainfield led from start to finish to score a 56-28 season-opening victory over Tripoli Nov. 23 at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
The Huskies (1-0) shot 40.7% (24 of 59) from the floor in the contest but only made 5 of 15 from the free-throw line, and they held the Panthers (0-1) to just 26.2% (11 for 42) shooting.
N-P’s Jennah Carpenter led all scorers with 20 points on 10 for 18 from the floor and had nine steals with five rebounds. Brenna Hackman added 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with four steals.
Kylee Bartz paced Tripoli with 13 points and eight rebounds and also had two steals. Shyann Quigley added seven points.
BCLUW 46, WAPSIE VALLEY 36
CONRAD — The Wapsie Valley girls’ basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a 46-36 loss to BCLUW on Nov. 23.
The Warriors held a slim lead much of the way, 8-6 after one period, 24-20 at halftime and 36-32 after three quarters, but the Comets’ 14-0 final frame gave them the victory.
Kate Risse led Wapsie with 14 points on 5 for 16 shooting and had six steals and three rebounds. Lydia Imbrogno added eight points with six boards, two assists and a steal. Mary Bodensteiner came off the bench for eight tallies, six caroms, erased three shots and stole two.
Chloe Waters paced BCLUW with 20 points, while Allison Engle had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Katie Hill also had 12 boards on the night.
SUMNER-FRED 60, CHARLES CITY 36
SUMNER — Sumner-Fredericksburg made just under 50% from the field in dominating Charles City in the girls basketball opener Nov. 23 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
The Cougars (1-0) made 29 of their 60 shot attempts on the night while holding the Comets (0-1) to just 31.1% (14 for 45) on the other end of the court. S-F only took six shots from behind the arc, making one, and had just 1 for 4 from the free throw line. Charles City made 4 for 13 from long range and was 4 for 7 from the line.
Morgan Brandt was just two blocks from a triple-double. She scored 33 points on 16 for 24 from the floor and hauled in 19 rebounds, including 12 from the offensive glass, and had eight blocked shots. Alivia Lange chipped in nine points and dished out seven assists along with three steals.
Ava Ellis led the Comets off the bench with 15 points, while Lydia Staudt added nine. No one else for Charles City had more than four.