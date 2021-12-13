The 12th annual Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament will take place Friday and Saturday at Young Arena in Waterloo, and the pairings have been released.
Class 3A top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock and Class 1A No. 6 Nashua-Plainfield are both placed in the Sorensen Bracket for the Friday morning session. The Go-Hawks and Huskies are in the same semifinal grouping, with W-SR facing Class 1A No. 10 Waterloo Columbus in the opening round, while N-P will start with Cedar Rapids Prairie. The other teams in the bracket are Iowa City High, Charles City, Clear Lake and Class 2A No. 2 Osage.
Also in the morning session is the Barman/Miller bracket. The opening-round matchups there are Class 1A No. 1 Don Bosco against Waterloo East, Western Dubuque vs. Alburnett, Crestwood taking on Union, and New Hampton/Turkey Valley vs. Class 3A No. 7 Ankeny.
The morning session will start at 9 a.m.
In the afternoon, Denver will be in the Carter/Nelson bracket and open against Linn-Mar. The other squads in the group are Class 2A No. 1 West Delaware vs. Waterloo West, 2A No. 5 Davenport Assumption against West Des Moines Valley and 3A No. 10 North Scott taking on Cedar Falls.
Wapsie Valley rounds out the area teams in the competition, placed in the Frost/Shavers Bracket and will face Independence in the opening round. The other teams in that grouping are 1A No. 3 Lisbon against Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Claron-Goldfield vs. Pleasant Valley, and Indianola taking on Lake Mills.
The afternoon session starts at 4 p.m.
Each of the four brackets will wrestle out to determine eight places, which will determine the groupings for Saturday’s placement duals. The four teams that win their brackets will be in the championship bracket for first through fourth places overall in a round-robin basis, with the runner-up teams in Bracket 2 for fifth through eighth and so on. Brackets 1-4 will wrestle in the evening session starting at 4 p.m., while Brackets 5-8 will be in the morning at 9 a.m.
There will also be two, four-team girls divisions that will be wrestled on Saturday. Waverly-Shell Rock will participate in the Cassie Herkelman bracket and will be wrestling round-robin against Independence, North Scott and Osage.
Meanwhile, in the Megan Black bracket are Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Crestwood and Charles City. Action will begin at 9 a.m. on mats to be determined.
The brackets for the boys’ division are named after the 2021 Battle of Waterloo Hall of Fame honorees. The Sorensen bracket is named after former Denver and University of Iowa wrestler Brandon Sorensen, who was a four-time participant in the Battle as well as a four-time state champion and four-time NCAA All-American.
The Barman/Miller bracket is named after Waterloo East standout Jim Barman and former Wartburg College coach Jim Miller, a previous Hall of Fame inductee. The Carter/Nelson bracket is named for Waterloo West two-time state champ Akeem Carter and former Waterloo Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson, and the Frost/Shavers bracket is named after tournament co-founders Jeff Frost and Brenton Shavers.
The two girls’ brackets are named for the first two girls, Black and Herkelman, the latter now known as Cassie Jakoubek, to qualify for the boys’ state wrestling tournament. Herkelman was the first to win a match, when her opponent forfeited to her in 2011, and Black was the first to medal in 2012.