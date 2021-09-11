WEBSTER CITY – What momentum Waverly-Shell Rock had generated through the first two weeks continued to build. What energy and buzz surrounding the program continued to stem.
After consecutive lopsided games against Waukon and Crestwood, the Go-Hawks got their first glimpse of what physical pushback feels like.
“We needed to see a good test, and Webster City gave us that,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said.
Consider it passed.
For the first time in recent memory, the Go-Hawks (3-0) relied on an explosive passing attack. The results were promising. Senior gunslinger Grant Halverson threw for 209 yards and a touchdown and added another on the ground, while the Go-Hawks’ defense stifled one of the most difficult offenses in the state during a 31-14 victory.
W-SR also put on display the many ways it can attack. Senior running back Ryan Folkerts, whose speed is utilized along the perimeter on runs and passes, scored twice. Junior featured back Asa Newsom broke a long touchdown run, while junior bruiser McCrae Hagarty moved the pile and collided with every defender in his path.
“We knew it was going to be a fight,” Folkerts said. “I was not surprised by how the team played. We expected a dogfight.”
The Go-Hawks’ defense grabbed momentum early in a scoreless game. Webster City opened its first drive at its own 35 after Simon Ott’s kickoff bounced out of bounds. The home team marched near mid-field, but the visitors forced a punt.
W-SR’s first drive faltered on the heels of a gamble on fourth-and-1, which handed Webster City the ball at the W-SR 25-yard line. Again, W-SR’s defense rose to the occasion, forcing a turnover on down four plays later.
The Go-Hawks were rewarded minutes later.
Halverson unleashed his cannon of an arm for the first time, throwing a 41-yard strike to senior Kaiser Luck to set up the Go-Hawks at the Lynx 34. Newsom scampered 22 yards untouched for a 7-0 lead with 2 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“I’ve been waiting for this since my junior year,” said Luck, who finished with a team-high four catches for 84 yards. “I’ve been working really hard on scout team all of (my) junior year, and it’s finally become my turn. I knew Grant was going to be throwing it. He’s got a good ball on him, so I knew I was going to get some yards.”
Webster City again threatened, moving the ball with a heavy run game with more shifts than a demand curve and more pre-snap bluffs than a poker game. It was a methodical approach, gaining 5 yards here and there, as if the Lynx tried to lull you to sleep before popping off a big play-action pass. Except that next came. When Lynx quarterback McKinney Rolled out to pass, he was met and thrown to the turf by Newsom and Kale Miller for a 7-yard loss, bringing up fourth down, less than 2 minutes into the second quarter.
“Our scout team … Cayle DeBoer was that scout team spin back all week, and he deserves a ton of credit for our success,” Hubbard said. “They’re a physical team. They’re big, strong kids. They run their offense really, really well. They lean on you. You start to see it, they just kind of lean on you and lean on you and lean on you, and then they hit you with the play-action. I told those guys earlier, to come to Webster City and win a football game against a Bob Howard team, you have to earn it. They don’t give them away; you have to earn a win when you play a Bob Howard team.”
W-SR doubled its lead on its following possession.
Halverson, again, flexed his arm strength, this time, hitting senior tight end Layne McDonald in stride down the sideline for a 59-yard pass to the Webster City 4. Halverson ran it in from 1 yard out to make it 14-0 with 8:36 remaining in the half.
Following a 23-yard field goal from junior Simon Ott to push W-SR’s lead to 17-0, Webster City finally answered after recovering a fumble at the W-SR 36. McKinney hit 6-foot, 260-pound tight end JJ Moore for a 33-yard score to cut the deficit to 17-7 with 1:54 left before halftime.
Luck made his own luck on the next play. The senior returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to his own 46-yard line. Halverson threw a quick, 33-yard strike to Hagarty, who rumbled to the Lynx 22. Luck then snagged a 14-yard bullet to the 3 before Folkerts ran it in to make it 24-7.
“Every time I get the ball, I trust my linemen,” said Folkerts. “I know they’re going to get a good push off the ball, and I had the mindset that I’m getting in the end zone every time. But my linemen make it easy.”
W-SR’s answer to Webster City’s touchdown before halftime was the turning point.
“Everybody’s going to remember that touchdown before half, but very few people are going to remember that it was set up with a great kick return,” Hubbard said. “They score, they’ve got momentum, they kick off, the momentum swings back, we bring it out to mid-field, and then we went down the field and put one in there before half, and that was huge.”
Neither team scored in the third quarter, and both teams traded scores in the fourth.
Halverson flipped a pass to Folkerts along the far side of the field, and the Go-Hawks’ running back hauled it in with one hand before sprinting 27 yards into the end zone to make it 31-7 with 6:45 left in regulation.
McKinney hit Jaxon Cherry for a 31-yard touchdown pass late, but it was too little, too late for the Lynx.
One-third of the way through the regular season, so far so good for W-SR.
The win proved to be the test the Go-Hawks needed. They’ll surely be tested again when West Delaware comes to town Friday.
“We know we can’t get hot-headed” said Folkerts, “can’t get cocky, gotta stay confident and we’ve got to go in there and expect the best.”
W-SR 31, WEBSTER CITY 14
Waverly-Shell Rock…… 7 17 0 7 – 31
Webster City……………. 0 7 0 7 – 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
W-SR: Newsom 22 run (Ott kick), 2:34.
Second Quarter
W-SR: Halverson 1 carry (Ott kick), 8:36.
W-SR: Ott 23 field goal, 4:02.
WC: Moore 33 pass from McKinney (Mussman kick), 1:54.|
W-SR: Folkerts 3 run (Ott kick), 0:35.
Fourth Quarter
W-SR: Folkerts 27 pass from Halverson (Ott kick), 7:35.
WC: Cherry 31 pass from McKinney (Mussman kick), 1:08.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
W-SR: Hagarty 11-61, Newsom 10-56, Folkerts 3-10, Stockdale 1-8, Ott 1-4, Wilson 1-0, Dewey 1-0, Halverson 6-(minus-12), TEAM 2-(minus-2). Webster City: Hanson 9-34, Hisler 11-33, Cherry 8-24, McKinney 12-(minus-8).
Passing
W-SR: Halverson 8-10-0 209. Webster City: McKinney 6-15-0 110.
Receiving
W-SR: Luck 4-87, McDonald 1-59, Hagarty 1-31, Folkerts 1-27, Newsom 1-5. Webster City: Hisler 2-29, Stoakes 2-17, Moore 1-33, Cherry 1-31.